A community development district 2 manager claims the developer ignores complaints about young people living here in The Villages.

Bill Schikora

CDD 2 supervisor Bill Schikora recently heard complaints from villagers who were fed up with the situation during a question and answer session with residents of the El Santiago Recreation Center.

“The fact remains that the developer continues to ignore these complaints. does not take the necessary measures to solve them; and is not inclined to respect the implicit definition of seniors / 55+ age group, ”said Schikora.

He said the developer would continue to enforce these restrictions at his discretion.

“In this way, he is free to choose what (if any) to do in a particular situation,” added Schikora.

Young people who live in the houses in The Villages are considered to be in violation of the “internal crime code” and are not under the jurisdiction of the district authorities.