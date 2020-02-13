Community Development District 7 regulators are considering a possible spin-off of the project-wide advisory committee due to the expansion of The Villages south of State Road 44.

This possibility was addressed by Supervisor Ron Ruggeri, a former PWAC member who believed that his membership should be limited to CDDs 5 through 11.

“When PWAC was founded, The Villages should end at 44:00,” Ruggeri said at the CDD 7 board meeting on Thursday morning.

Ruggeri said he is concerned about the potential increase in PWAC as the developer plans to build another 60,000 homes in the aggressive southern expansion of Florida’s friendliest hometown.

“Our costs have increased as the PWAC budget has increased,” said Ruggeri.

He pointed out that PWAC paid for things like repairing the dam on Morse Boulevard Bridge, maintaining the lighthouse on Lake Sumter Landing, and replacing rotting wood in Brownwood Paddock Square. The expansion of the PWAC would increase the cost of building the new golf cart bridges and other infrastructure south of State Road 44.

“If you want to add more, our costs should go down, not go up,” said Ruggeri. “It costs our residents money.”

Ruggeri said CDD 7 residents donated “a million dollars a year to PWAC.” In 2019-20, CDD 7’s contribution to PWAC is estimated to be $ 1.29 million. The average cost per household in CDD 7 for PWAC this year is $ 272.77, compared to $ 245.16 in 2011-12.

A map of Community Development District 7.

The idea behind PWAC is to divide up the infrastructure costs so that a specific CDD does not cover these costs alone. Community Development District 4, located outside of PWAC, had to increase its maintenance rating rate by 20 percent after the catastrophic sinkholes opened in February 2018.

Ruggeri said, however, that CDD 7 could protect itself from a similar situation by taking out an extensive insurance policy.

Supervisor William Vondohlen reiterated last year’s objections to a legal agreement binding CDD 7 to PWAC for 20 years. He said he rejected PWAC’s “advisory status” and said that the actual decision-making authority rests with the handpicked board members of the developer of the Sumter Landing Community Development District.

“We need a legal view of whether we can get out of this,” said Vondohlen.