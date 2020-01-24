CDC says Chicago woman is second coronavirus case in the US.

advertisement

CHICAGO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday the first confirmed case of the corona virus in Chicago.

Authorities believe the case is related to travel and the Chicago woman, in her 60s, arrived on January 13 through O’Hare International Airport.

The woman is hospitalized isolated. She is said to be good and stable.

Health officials are currently following 63 patients in 22 states. The only confirmed cases are in Washington and Illinois.

The disease, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has already killed dozens of people and infected more than 800 as it spreads to Asia and as far as the United States.

At least 10 cities in the central Hubei province face travel restrictions, including Wuhan.

Major cities, including Beijing, have canceled some or all of the major New Year celebrations – a rare, drastic step to rule in the spread of the virus.

