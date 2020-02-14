SAN DIEGO – A quarantined group evacuated from Wuhan, China to California is in conflict with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has requested five “critical” changes to their conditions.

The CDC has already said no to the first request – the evacuees wanted to be tested for the novel corona virus.

The evacuees arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego last week and fled the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Two of the evacuees had already been diagnosed with the virus and were isolated in a nearby hospital.

Fearing that more people could be diagnosed, the evacuees distributed a petition to thank the CDC for their support, but also called for the five changes.

According to an evacuee who refused to be named, about a third of the people quarantined in Miramar signed the petition.

As a precaution, crews who clean the quarantine rooms at MCAS Miramar wear special suits.

(Photo: Yu Lin)

“We believe that testing all staff at the facility would help identify potential suspects as early as possible so that appropriate treatment can be initiated,” said the petition, which is written in both Chinese and English is.

While the CDC checks evacuees’ health twice a day for symptoms such as fever and cough, the agency does not test them for the virus.

According to a CDC official, the coronavirus test often gives a false negative result if given too early, if the person is infected, but still has no symptoms.

“Testing an asymptomatic person may not produce a real result if an infection has not been fully identified. A false negative could give a false sense of security,” said a statement by Dr. Christopher Braden, a CDC officer on Thursday with the evacuees at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

According to the CDC, Braden has explained the problem of false negatives to the evacuees. In the petition, however, the evacuees had a different impression of what the CDC said.

“(We) understand that CDC currently assumes that the virus will not spread until symptoms develop,” the petition said.

In his statement to CNN, Braden said that asymptomatic transmission can take place.

While a federal quarantine isn’t exactly like a four-star hotel, people are entitled to food, water, shelter, and medical treatment, and can communicate with family and friends, James Hodge, director of the Center for Public Health Law, and policy makers in Arizona State University previously said CNN. However, you can only leave your specified location if the federal authorities inform you.

In their petition, the evacuees thanked the CDC.

“First of all, THANK YOU for the support that CDC evacuees from Wuhan have given in the Miramar Quarantine Center. Every employee of the center and the CDC was very attentive to support us from medical to life needs. Thank you very much for your help Commitment and hard work! “

The evacuees then listed their requests. They started with the requirement to be tested, and then added four more: preventing gatherings of large numbers of people in small, enclosed environments; Delivery of personal protective equipment to evacuees, including masks and disinfectant alcohol for room disinfection; Provision of hand disinfectants at the reception and on the playground; and disinfecting public areas two to three times a day, “including playground, laundry room, door handles, etc.”

“We believe that these are important measures to reduce the potential risk of spreading the virus at the Miramar center and are proactive steps to protect the health of this group and the safety of the American people,” the petition said.

CDC officials said they listen to the concerns of the evacuees.

“CDC has worked with partner agencies to address the concerns identified by the evacuee. Many of the procedures have been changed to address these concerns and we are doing our utmost to make it as pleasant as possible for everyone,” said CDC spokesman Benjamin Sagte Haynes in an email. “They were friendly and we thank them for their cooperation.”

