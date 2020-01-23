CDC is set up at US airports to prevent the spread of the Chinese virus

advertisement

The disease control and prevention centers have confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) in the United States in Washington State. The patient recently returned from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of pneumonia due to this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019. It was originally thought to spread from animal to human. It is unclear how easily this virus spreads between people.

The Washington patient with a confirmed 2019 nCoV infection returned from Wuhan to the United States on January 15, 2020. The patient went to the Washington state medical facility where the patient was treated for the disease. Healthcare professionals suspected this new coronavirus based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms. A clinical sample was collected and sent to the CDC overnight, where laboratory tests yesterday confirmed the diagnosis of the CDC real-time test for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR).

CDC has been proactively preparing for the introduction of 2019-nCoV in the USA for weeks.

Clinicians first alerted on January 8 to look for patients with respiratory symptoms and travel experiences to Wuhan, China.

Development of guidelines for physicians on testing and management of 2019-nCoV as well as guidelines for the home care of patients with 2019-nCoV.

Development of a diagnostic test to detect this virus in clinical specimens, reducing the time required to detect an infection. The CDC test for this virus is currently underway. In the coming days and weeks, however, CDC will pass these tests on to national and international partners

On January 17, 2020, the CDC began performing health checks at San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), and Los Angeles (LAX) airports. This week, the CDC will conduct entry health screening at two other airports – Atlanta (ATL) and Chicago (ORD).

CDC has activated its Emergency Operations Center to better support the 2019-nCoV response.

CDC works closely with the state of Washington and local partners. A CDC team was set up to support the ongoing Washington State investigation and to track down potentially close contacts to determine if anyone else got sick.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause respiratory diseases in humans and others in animals such as camels, cats and bats. In rare cases, animal coronaviruses can develop and infect humans and then spread between humans, as has been observed in severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS). If SARS and MERS have spread from person to person, it is believed that this occurs through close-contact breath droplets, similar to how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread. The situation regarding 2019-nCoV is still unclear. While serious illnesses, including illnesses that resulted in multiple deaths, were reported in China, other patients had a milder illness and were discharged. Symptoms associated with this virus included fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

