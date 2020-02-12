by Andrew Nomura, Elizabeth Cohen and Jon Passantino, CNN

SAN DIEGO – Errors at a hospital in San Diego and the United States’ disease control and prevention centers resulted in a woman with the novel coronavirus being sent back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar instead of being isolated in the hospital a well-known health official with the situation.

The woman was at the base among Americans in the federal quarantine and is the first US evacuee from China to be known to be infected with the novel corona virus.

On February 5, she flew to the base on a U.S. State Department flight to evacuate Americans from Wuhan, China. The next day, she got symptoms of the novel coronavirus and was taken to UC San Diego Health. Three other people with symptoms were also taken to the hospital.

The hospital sent their samples to a CDC laboratory in Atlanta for testing. According to the source, three of the four specimens were incorrectly labeled on arrival and therefore not tested. The CDC laboratory did not recognize that the samples were from Miramar patients.

When no results were reported, CDC staff incorrectly shared the results of other patients with UC San Diego Health who tested negative. This error resulted in the Miramar patients being brought back to the base on Sunday afternoon.

After they got back to the base, the fault was discovered and the tests were carried out on the three Miramar patients.

The results for the woman were positive again and she was brought back to UC San Diego Health on Monday morning, where she remains isolated. According to the source, the woman had a very mild illness without fever and mild cough.

The other three patients tested negative.

A hospital spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment on the test problems.

In a Tuesday response, the CDC said: “All quarantined people in Miramar, including these three patients, were properly protected against infection at all times. From now on, a CDC laboratory worker will become part of the CDC quarantine field, to ensure that the samples are properly labeled / CLIA compliant to avoid delays in testing. “

During a press conference on Tuesday, Dr. Anne Schuchat, deputy chief director of the CDC, said there was “a little mess” in the tests for the Miramar patient, but they would not go into further detail.

Schuchat said the confirmed Miramar case may have had limited contact with other people when symptoms developed, but the investigation of the contacts is ongoing.

The patient was wearing a mask while being transported to and from the hospital, and the driver was wearing protective equipment, according to the health official familiar with the situation.

Another person was hospitalized in Miramar on Monday afternoon and tested for the corona virus.

Both patients are “fine and have minimal symptoms,” said UC San Diego Health.

The case of San Diego is the 13th in the US and the 7th in California. Eleven of the US cases were confirmed in people who had recently traveled to China. The other two are cases of person-to-person transmission.

