SAN DIEGO – A second person who was quarantined at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar has tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of confirmed cases in the United States has increased to 14, the centers for disease control and prevention confirmed on Wednesday.

The patient arrived on February 7 on a flight to MCAS Miramar, according to the CDC.

“This is the second person on this base to test positive for COVID-19,” said CDC’s Kristen Nordlund in a statement.

The patient was brought to UC San Diego Health.

The first base patient who tested positive arrived at the flight station on February 5.

“The first and second patients arrived on different aircraft and were housed in separate facilities. There were no epidemological links between them.”

It appears that MCAS Miramar is the only base in which patients are currently quarantined in California.

On Wednesday, the CDC confirmed to FOX 5 that officials there had received a petition signed by people quarantined at MCAS Miramar. The petition calls for several things, including coronavirus testing for all quarantined people – not just those with COVID-19 symptoms.

“I haven’t heard of it,” said Frank Wucinski, who used FOX5 to skype from his daughter’s hospital room at Rady Children’s Hospital. Wucinski’s 3-year-old girl was detained on Wednesday because of a mild cough. Before her grandfather boarded the plane with her father from Wuhan, China, he became ill with the coronavirus before Wucsinski and his daughter boarded the plane that flew them from Wuhan, China to MCAS Miramar. The grandfather has since passed away.

Wucinski said his daughter doesn’t appear to be seriously ill. “She’s fine,” he said. “Her chest X-rays came back clearly. They tested for all normal viruses and they all came back normal and negative. So we’re just waiting for the coronavirus test. “

Wucinksi said they hope to get these test results by Thursday.

