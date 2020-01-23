CDC asks Bush Airport to release coronavirus warning flyer

advertisement

BEIJING (KTRK) – Bush Intercontinental Airport has been asked by the Center for Disease Control to publish leaflets about the corona virus.

IAH and the 13 other airports that were asked to issue the flyer fly to China.

State media has reported the spread of a new virus that has infected and killed 17 people in China.

The flyer warns against visiting animal markets, touching animals, handling animal products or being near sick people when visiting Wuhan. If you get sick in Wuhan or within two weeks of your departure, you should see a doctor and tell them that you were there. They also advise you not to travel if you get sick.

Everyone in Wuhan City should be restricted to a certain extent. The state-run popular newspaper said that no one was allowed to go. The official Xinhua news agency said that no one is allowed to leave without a specific reason.

The train stations and the airport should be closed at 10 a.m. Buses, subways, ferries and long-distance shuttle buses would also be temporarily closed.

Most cases have occurred in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei Province, but dozens of infections have occurred across the country this week as millions of people travel for Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual migrations of people. A handful of infected people who came from Wuhan were also found abroad.

In Geneva, the World Health Organization postponed the decision to declare the outbreak a global health emergency and asked an expert panel to continue meeting on Thursday for a second day.

“We need more information,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO defines a global emergency as an “exceptional event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

When asked about the closure of public transport in Wuhan, WHO chief Tedros said the authorities are likely to take measures to prevent broadcasts and rallies.

“We cannot say that they did something unusual,” he said.

In China, the center of the outbreak, the number of new cases has risen sharply. The 17 deaths all occurred in Hubei Province, where the outbreak broke out in Wuhan provincial capital at the end of last month. Authorities in Wuhan said the province confirmed 444 cases, which would increase the national total to over 500.

The disease stems from a newly identified type of coronavirus, a family of viruses that can cause colds and more serious illnesses, such as the SARS outbreak that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003, and approximately killed 800 people. Some experts have drawn parallels between the new corona virus and the Middle East respiratory syndrome, another corona virus that is not easily spread in humans and is believed to be transmitted by camels.

“There has already been a person-to-person transmission and medical infection,” said Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, at a press conference on Wednesday. “It has been shown that the disease has been transmitted via the respiratory tract and that there is a possibility of a virus mutation.”

A tweet from the WHO Office for Asia earlier this week pointed to the possibility that the epidemic could spread more easily and may no longer require an animal source to cause infections, officials said.

The authorities in Thailand confirmed four cases on Wednesday – a Thai citizen and three Chinese visitors. Japan, South Korea, the United States, Taiwan, and Macau, a former Portuguese colony that is a semi-autonomous Chinese city, each reported one case. All diseases came from people from Wuhan or who had recently traveled there.

“The situation is under control here,” Thai health minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters. There are no reports of the spread of the infection to others. “We checked everyone: taxi drivers, people who rolled the wheelchairs for the patients, doctors and nurses who worked around them.”

Dr. Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford University, said there were three criteria by which the outbreak could be declared an international emergency: the outbreak had to be an exceptional event. There must be a risk of international dissemination and a globally coordinated response is required.

“In my opinion, these three criteria were met,” he said.

In response to the US case, President Donald Trump said: “We have a plan and we think it will be handled very well.” He said the US and China are both “in very good shape”.

In Wuhan, pharmacies limited the sale of face masks to one pack per customer as people queued up to buy them. The residents said they were not overly concerned as long as they took preventive measures.

“As an adult, I am not too worried about the disease,” said Yang Bin, father of a 7-year-old, after buying a mask. “I think we are more concerned about our children.”

Medical workers in protective suits were seen carrying supplies and stretchers to the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some of the patients are being treated.

Some countries have tightened screening measures for travelers from China, especially those arriving from Wuhan. Travel agencies organizing trips to North Korea said the country had banned foreign tourists because of the outbreak. Most tourists to North Korea are Chinese or travel to neighboring China via neighboring China.

Officials said it was too early to compare the new virus to SARS or MERS or Middle East respiratory syndrome in terms of death. They attributed the increase in new cases to improvements in detection and monitoring.

“We are still learning more about this disease,” said Gao Fu, a graduate of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control, at the press conference.

According to Gao, the authorities believe that the outbreak is due to the illegal sale of wild animals at a food market in Wuhan and the virus is mutating. Mutations can accelerate the spread or make people sick.

A veteran of the SARS outbreak said that while there are some similarities with the new virus – namely its origin in China and its connection to animals – the current outbreak appears much milder.

Dr. David Heymann, who led WHO’s global response to SARS in 2003, said the new virus was dangerous for older people with other health problems, but not nearly as contagious as SARS.

“It looks like it won’t be transmitted through the air very easily, and probably through close contact,” he said. “That was not the case with SARS.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

