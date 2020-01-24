CCTV captured the moment a car was plowed into a garden wall

advertisement

This is the shocking moment when a car is plowed into a garden wall in Horwich.

The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Lever Park Avenue and Fearnhead Avenue.

Homeowner Graham Barrett was watching TV in the living room when he heard an “almighty blow” and saw bricks “rise in the air”.

Graham, a retired master builder, said: “I was sitting in my anteroom taking care of my own business when I heard an almighty blow.

“I looked out of my window, saw that some bricks rose in the air and thought to myself: ‘oh’ corner ‘.”

“There were only two young girls, they seemed to be fine. I think they were a bit shocked and one had a bloody nose.”

Graham said the intersection was a focus of accidents.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called at 13.08.

An ambulance was sent to the scene and two women were treated for minor injuries on site.

Neither went to the hospital.

GMP has been asked to comment.

