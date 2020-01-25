CCTV appeal for Co-op employees who were held at the knife appointment during the robbery

advertisement

Police released CCTV images after two masked men held Koop employees at the knife booth during a robbery.

The two stormed into the shop on Bury Road in the Breightmet area of ​​Bolton and asked the staff to give cash from the cash register and the cigarettes.

advertisement

After the perpetrators got what they asked for, they fled the scene on foot.

The terrible incident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 21.

No one was injured, but the police say the victims were shaken.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Detectives investigating the robbery have now released surveillance images of two men they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

One man wears white tracksuit, black pants, and white sneakers, while the other wears dark clothes and a black hat.

We now have our own Facebook page that offers you the latest news, events and community news in Bolton.

To stay up to date on what’s going on in Bolton and participate in the discussion, follow the page here.

Reporter Tom George reports on everything Bolton has to offer for the Manchester Evening News. You can follow him here on Twitter.

Those with information should contact the police on 0161 856 5843 and 3281 21/12/19.

Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers – can call anonymously at 0800 555 111.

advertisement