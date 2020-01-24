CBSE school motivation letter goes viral - News

advertisement

While students in classes 10 and 12 of the Central Administration of Secondary Education (CBSE) and various state councils prepare for their upcoming exams, the letter of motivation from a school principal to parents wins hearts on social media.

In the letter from a director of the International Indian School in Saudi Arabia prior to the exams, he addressed parents of students who appeared for these exams and spoke about the stress and anxiety felt by both parents and students. In the letter, he pointed out that although it is a good thing if your child succeeds in scoring well in the exam exams, but if they don’t, it doesn’t make them less talented. “One exam or low grades do not take away their dreams and talent. And please do not think that doctors and engineers are the only happy people in the world.”

The director urged parents to encourage and love their children, regardless of how they score in the exams. The letter concluded and said, “They’re cut out for much bigger things in life. Tell them, whatever they score, you love them and won’t judge them. Please do this, and if you do, watch how you children conquer the world. “

Children need encouragement that doesn’t nag

Jyoti Dialani, parent of a 12th grade, welcomes the letter and said: “What an inspiring letter and a perfect example of how we shouldn’t put pressure on children, because brands are not everything. My daughter is in grade 12 and I see how stressed that she is staying because of the pressure to take this crucial exam, I just encourage her to give her the best, because this would help her in her future prospects, but I never pressurize her because children are nowadays well aware of the career they want to pursue and the effort they have to make to achieve that.If I put more pressure on her, I know she will get into a depression, so the best thing is to encourage them and support. “

Lauding of the letter said another parent Heena Vaswani, mother of a 12-year-old student: “I fully agree with this director’s amazingly uplifting letter, because even if our child is unable to score well in this exams, she certainly has other talents that will help her do well in life. My daughter is a smart student and I know she is also very creative so I gave her the freedom to choose the subject of her choice after Grade 10, so she enjoys what she does and excels in it Although I am not stressed, but sometimes I worry about her, but stress is the last thing I want to give her – I encourage her to do it right do so that she can take courses of her choice in college that help her bring out her creativity, so that she can enjoy studying and also be creative. I don’t want her to do anything to please us or to please us, but I want her to do what she likes. “

Speaking of the hype around the board exams, Julie Vivek, mother of another student in class 12 said: “The hype that is built around the board exams as a ‘make or break’ factor in life is what parents and students emphasize I avoided this paradigm on every occasion and tell my daughter that exams are only part of life, not life itself, and I encourage her to look beyond exams and explore the different possibilities life has to offer. Prepare the best possible way for the boards without worrying about the results.

