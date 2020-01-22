CBSE exams 2020: letter from Indian school leader to parents goes viral - News

advertisement

Since the annual board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for classes 10 and 12 start next month, student stress and anxiety are likely to be highest.

While thousands of Indian students prepare to take the exam, a director of an Indian school in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, writes a heartbreaking letter to parents, NDTV reports.

advertisement

Zubair Ahmed Khan, director of the International Indian School, Dammam, feared that depression and anxiety in children would take its toll before the exam. He came up with an idea to encourage parents to support their children regardless of the exam results. The letter from the director struck the right agreements while it immediately became viral.

Khan writes: ‘If your child gets the highest marks, that’s great! But if he or she does not, please do not take away their self-confidence and dignity. Tell them it’s OK, it’s just an exam! They are cut out for much larger things in life. Tell them, whatever they score, you love them and won’t judge them. “

Khan adds that some rules come from other sources and writes: ‘One exam or a low score does not take away their dreams and talent. And please, don’t think that doctors and engineers are the only happy people in the world. “

The director also urges parents to remember that “among the students who sit for the exams, there is an artist who does not need to understand Math.” There is an entrepreneur who does not care about history or English literature. There is a musician whose chemistry markings don’t matter. There is an athlete whose physical fitness is more important than physics’

Read the full letter here:

“Dear parents, greetings from IIS Dammam,

Your children’s exams will start soon. I know you all really want your child to do well.

But please remember that among the students who sit for the exams there is an artist who does not need to understand Math.

There is an entrepreneur who does not care about history or English literature. There is a musician whose chemistry markings don’t matter. There is an athlete whose physical fitness is more important than physics.

If your child gets the best results, that’s great! But if he or she does not, please do not take away their self-confidence and dignity. Tell them it’s OK, it’s just an exam! They are cut out for much larger things in life. Tell them, whatever they score, you love them and won’t judge them.

Please do this, and when you do, watch your children conquer the world. One exam or a low score does not take away their dreams and talent. And please, don’t think doctors and engineers are the only happy people in the world.

The above message comes from some sources, this is a lesson that we can all bear to learn.

I have never been a student of hetero A. I emphatically agree that brands are not everything.

The most important thing is luck, “said Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico, sharing the letter.”

advertisement