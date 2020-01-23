advertisement

The Central Bureau of Investigation, upon referral from the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), booked a person in August 2008 for the murder of an Indian citizen in Abu Dhabi. In 2009, Inderjeet Singh was sentenced by a court in Abu Dhabi and sentenced “In absentia” to death for killing Rama Lengaw Natesan.

Via the UAE embassy in India in October 2016, the local prosecutor referred the case for the trial of the suspect. The relevant documents were then sent via the Consultant (Extradition) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the International Police Cooperation Unit of the CBI for necessary action.

