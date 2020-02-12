- Becki Crossley
Children are invited to enter the indoor gaming experience that brings their favorite shows and characters to life
CBeebie’s Rainbow Adventure is a brand new pop-up experience for kids that invites you to immerse yourself in the world of your favorite television channel. The impressive multi-room experience will take place in the UK in April. Tickets are now available.
The tour installation invites small children between 0 and 6 to take a fun trip to discover the missing colors of the rainbow. Families can enjoy an incomparable indoor game adventure filled with flowers that change color, rocks that make noise, and walls that glow across multiple rooms, including the CBeebies garden with giant hedges and clouds.
The pop-up experience was inspired by CBeebies’ popular shows, and fans can play at Hey Duggee’s Clubhouse Garden, sing with the Something Special Band, discover at Sarah & Duck’s Rain Garden, and dance and draw at Andy’s at Go Jetters Silent Disco Dinosaur Adventures Drawing Cave.
CBeebies Rainbow Adventure tour dates:
Fri 9 – Sun 19 Apr – Ealing Common
Fri 24 Apr – Sun 31 May – Brent Cross Shopping Center, London
Fri 5 – Sun 14 Jun – Queen Victoria ‘Square, hull
Fri 19 Jun – Sun 12 Jul – Suffolk Food Hall, Ipswich
Fri 17 Jul – Sun 9 Aug – Old Deer Park in Richmond
Friday, September 11 – Sunday, October 4 – Clifford’s Tower, York
Tickets for all CBeebies dates are now available.