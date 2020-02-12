Becki Crossley

February 12, 2020

Children are invited to enter the indoor gaming experience that brings their favorite shows and characters to life

CBeebie’s Rainbow Adventure is a brand new pop-up experience for kids that invites you to immerse yourself in the world of your favorite television channel. The impressive multi-room experience will take place in the UK in April. Tickets are now available.

The tour installation invites small children between 0 and 6 to take a fun trip to discover the missing colors of the rainbow. Families can enjoy an incomparable indoor game adventure filled with flowers that change color, rocks that make noise, and walls that glow across multiple rooms, including the CBeebies garden with giant hedges and clouds.

The pop-up experience was inspired by CBeebies’ popular shows, and fans can play at Hey Duggee’s Clubhouse Garden, sing with the Something Special Band, discover at Sarah & Duck’s Rain Garden, and dance and draw at Andy’s at Go Jetters Silent Disco Dinosaur Adventures Drawing Cave.

CBeebies Rainbow Adventure tour dates:

Fri 9 – Sun 19 Apr – Ealing Common

Fri 24 Apr – Sun 31 May – Brent Cross Shopping Center, London

Fri 5 – Sun 14 Jun – Queen Victoria ‘Square, hull

Fri 19 Jun – Sun 12 Jul – Suffolk Food Hall, Ipswich

Fri 17 Jul – Sun 9 Aug – Old Deer Park in Richmond

Friday, September 11 – Sunday, October 4 – Clifford’s Tower, York

Tickets for all CBeebies dates are now available.