The 3-star team, CB Ennis Rakestraw, which is committed only to Mizzou, is a key goal of the Texas football recruitment class for 2020 that is participating in the National Signing Day.

National Signing Day (February 5) started off oddly for the 2020 football recruitment class in Texas. One of the main goals was to announce his commitment decision early in the morning. Texas lost the race for Duncanville Ennis Rakestraw’s fast-growing three-star cornerback when he announced his decision as one of the first candidates on National Signing Day.

Rakestraw lost Texas Longhorns’ football program to former Big 12 opponents Mizzou Tigers. He selected Mizzou from two programs that were considered his favorites, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Longhorns. The last set of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions caused Alabama to land rakestraw in front of people like Arkansas Razorbacks, Longhorns, and Mizzou.

A late increase in the recruitment ranking would not have been too surprising in Rakestraw’s case. The Dallas-Fort Worth 6-foot and 180-pound native was ranked the country’s No. 893 2020 high school prospect, 69th best cornerback, and 107th best vantage point from the state of Texas. This was a slight increase from its previous rank outside of the country’s top 1000 high school prospects for this recruitment cycle.

It was literally on the wall when it came to where Rakestraw ultimately bent for his commitment to National Signing Day. Before announcing his commitment to Mizzou, Rakestraw had pinned the tweet announcing the offer he received from Mizzou last fall to his timeline.

For all the coaches who have recruited, thank you for everything…. It was a fun process to be separated undoubtedly … But as a young man I had to make a decision that was best for me and my family … Some people may understand, others not, but GOD made me to go anywhere. twitter.com/VEoe70v2A7

– Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) February 5, 2020

Rakestraw later added the tweet for his commitment to head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the Tigers in his Twitter chronicle on February 5. Drinkwitz responded pretty closely to the announcement that Rakestraw is committed to bringing its talents to Colombia as well.

Texas had to add a cornerback to its 2020 recruitment class. Losing Rakestraw’s commitment hurts because the Longhorns only have a real cornerback in the 2020 class. Rakestraw was about her last big goal at this position for this cycle.

Other significant offerings that Rakestraw considered untraceable came from Baylor Bears, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan State Spartans, Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks, and SMU Mustangs.

