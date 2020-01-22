Caylee Hammack's 2020 goals go all the way

advertisement

The goals of Caylee Hammack for 2020 may not be that glamorous, but they are all about capturing hours on the road and growing her fan base in a live setting.

“I think I want to play more than 200 shows next year. That’s my goal,” the singer told The Boot during the 2019 ASCAP Country Music Awards. “That will show me that I am a working musician the way I want to be. I just want to invest time.”

Hammack’s star has risen rapidly over the past year, but that does not mean that it expects mainstream success to come easily. “I don’t think things will go fast for me. I think I have to do a lot, and bring in all the hustle and bustle that everyone does, but I am excited to do it,” he says.

Hammack also says she enjoys the opportunity to be an opening act, to get the chance to play for more established artists and to learn important tour lessons from some of the headliners she most admires.

“I’m excited to be the first of the three. I’m excited to be that little set [when] you can warm up the crowd that’s not there for you,” the singer continues. “It is part of all the trials and tribulations that you must pass.

“I’m just very excited,” Hammack adds. “I hope next year I’ll only have gravel. [I hope] I’ll keep my head down and gravel.”

Hammack’s 2020 will be a year that offers her many opportunities to do that: the singer sets off for the newly announced Proud to Be Right Here Tour by Luke Bryan and starts her dating on the tour at the end of May. She will indeed be the first of three artists on that account, along with the lead actor and co-opener Morgan Wallen.

