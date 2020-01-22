Caution! Planters kills Mr. Peanut in the Super Bowl Pregame ad

advertisement

Planters has just killed his famous Mr. Peanut mascot in a Super Bowl Pregame advertisement.

The snack brand changed the name on Mr. Peanut’s official Twitter

On Wednesday, he told “The Estate of Mr. Peanut” and tweeted that the nut, known for its cylinder, monocle, gaiters and cane, had passed away. According to Planters, the 104-year-old speaking legume “sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most”.

We confirm with a heavy heart that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

– The Peanut Estate (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

The “friends” in question would be the actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes, who will also be playing in the Super Bowl spot on Wednesday. It shows the trio on a “nutty adventure” in the so-called NUT car – and sings the “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” of the cutting crew – when the vehicle gets out of control and starts off a cliff. The three friends jump out of the vehicle and cling to a branch, but it’s too heavy to carry them all. So Mr. Peanut (probably the lightest of all three …) lets go of the branch to save his friends. He meets the Oscar Mayer Wienermobil – like the NUTmobil below which goes up in flames – and even if he had plausibly survived the fall, it seems that Mr. Peanut has been roasted.

Check it out here:

Planters spread the gloomy news about the legume’s death on Wednesday morning with a graphic showing his monocle shedding a single tear, along with “In Memory of Mr. Peanut 1916-2020” The Pregame Show on February 2nd, before the game begins, and Planters’ official Super Bowl commercial – salted to show Mr. Peanut’s funeral – will air in the third quarter of the NFL title game, in which the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“With a heavy heart, we confirm that Mr. Peanut passed away at the age of 104,” said Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager, in a press release, encouraging fans to attend the funeral.

“Mister. Peanut was more than just a friend – he was a hero. His death shook me deeply,” added Matt Walsh in the same publication.

The marketing move managed to #RIPeanut and “Mr. Peanut ”on Twitter until Wednesday afternoon. Brands like Procter & Gamble

Mr. Clean; Oreo Cookies, a Mondelez International

Brand; and Chuck E. Cheese suggested that Mr. Peanut Shell should be missing.

Always classy, ​​always crispy, always nicely tidy. We will miss him! #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/wtNQrFerBF

– Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) January 22, 2020

Thoughts and pizza. #RIPeanut https://t.co/eCCojdBN8m

– Chuck E. Cheese (@ChuckECheese) January 22, 2020

Help us give our nutty and sweet friend #RIPeanut a 21 dunk greeting

🥛 https://t.co/XdG0MoRUCr

– OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 22, 2020

Of course, a lot of people on Twitter chewed out the people behind the advertising stunt.

all people with a nut allergy when they heard the Lord. Peanut has become #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/jAmmuFcEp1

– kayli (@kayliipaul) January 22, 2020

He is in hell now. I’m not happy to report this. pic.twitter.com/7MgH7fCUQF

– sadvil (@sadvil) January 22, 2020

BREAKING: The police executed an arrest warrant in Dumbo’s apartment. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/XXpe5nVGlY

– Barton Deiters (@ReporterBartonD), January 22, 2020

Others found it a terrifying example of social media marketing, or questioned its sensitivity to people with mental health problems, as suicide rates among young Americans have increased by more than 50% in the past 10 years.

I hate corporate brands that use social media.

– The Original “Destroy Wedgewood LLC” Society (@jefmbv) January 22, 2020

This is frankly the strangest social media marketing gimmick, and I’m in love with the digital strategist who invented it. You are a crazy superstar, whoever you are.

– Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) January 22, 2020

I have to say this is not a good look for a brand. In any case, someone should have had this done by a psychiatric specialist. Extremely unwise and deaf.

It’s hard to call this cute, as it seems to intend.

– Dave Vaughan (@daveimok), January 22, 2020

This isn’t the first time a brand has killed a mascot in a Super Bowl ad, nor is it Mr. Peanut who is the first of its kind to fall under a cliff crash. In 2012 William Shatner of “Star Trek” fame, then a spokesman known as “the Negotiator” for Priceline

“Sacrifice yourself” by rescuing passengers on a runaway bus before being sent over a cliff.

“I’m in mourning mode,” said Captain Kirk’s actor at the time. “It was a great run.”

“Someone is checking the Keebler elves,” tweeted NBC news editor Zack Haberman when he saw the new Planters commercial.

