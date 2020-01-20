Caught on camera: dancers become customers drunk, rob him of Dh157,000 - News

advertisement

They would have poured alcohol into his mouth.



Club dancers in Britain are said to have held a client against his will and stolen money from him after he got drunk.

According to the Mirror, British police are investigating the club, For Your Eyes Only, after allegations that employees poured alcohol into the customer’s mouth and held his fingers to put his pin code in a card machine, robbed 33,000 pounds (about Dh157,000).

CCTV images show the customer various transactions with a dancer and waitress, who used physical violence to prevent him from leaving his private position. It is now claimed that the money was deposited in the bank account of the company and later in the account of a dancer.

The police claim that the customer seemed so drunk that he could not use the credit card machine without help. He was surrendered twice and was ‘almost unconscious’ and has no memories of the transactions he did.

The police investigation is ongoing and the club is temporarily closed and the permit has been suspended.

