DUBAI: Before US Somali Halima Aden made her debut on the runway at the Yeezy Season 5 Show of New York Fashion Week 2016, a model with a hijab was almost unknown on an international runway. Fortunately, the industry has since made progress in terms of representation and inclusiveness.

In recent years we have seen the rise of a number of different models with headscarves on the catwalk. The boss among them is Ugbad Abdi, the Somali beauty who has attracted the attention of major brands and designers, including Marc Jacobs, for whom she opened the Fall 2019 show.

She would adorn the catwalks of Lanvin, Dries Van Noten, Burberry, Max Mara and Michael Kors, for whom she recently led a campaign, among others.

@MichaelKors Spring 2020 American style campaign ⚡️ Photographed by @inezandvinoodh & Styled by @paulcavaco Hair @jamespecis makeup @dickpageface Many thanks to the dearest team I worked with and the most beautiful dogs. Many thanks to Michael & @pg_dmcasting for this incredible opportunity xx

And it seems that the model that made headlines as the first hijab model to run for Fendi in 2019 shows no signs of slowing down.

The 19-year-old is currently taking New York Fashion Week by storm and appearing on the R13 runway before closing Anna Sui’s and Oscar de la Renta’s catwalks on Monday.

Ugbad Abdi at Anna Sui in autumn 2020 ready to wear. AFP

At the New York-based label Anna Sui, the up-and-coming star had two runway twists, which first appeared in a long fur coat and a wide-brimmed hat before turning into a graphic hoodie and a lambskin coat with one bare, violet skirt over-motivated were red tights.

Abdi went to a star-studded cast that included Nora Attal, Imaan Hammam and Bella Hadid.

Meanwhile, the model at Oscar de la Renta, who launched his Fall 2020 collection at the New York Public Library in the presence of a star-studded front row, which included Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Logan Browning, immediately entered the Bella Hadid runway wore a dark blue sweater tucked into pink, loose-fitting pants.

Ugbad Abdi at Oscar de la Renta in autumn 2020 ready to wear. AFP

Like Aden, Abdi grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before moving to Iowa with her family at the age of nine. She had her big break in 2018 when she entered the Valentino Spring 2019 couture slope shortly before the show seamstress Naomi Campbell.

Now that Fashion Week in London, Milan and Paris is still ahead of us, one thing is certain: we can expect much more striking moments from Abdi on the catwalk.

