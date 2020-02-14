Cathy Kelley moves from WWE. Kelley, a backstage interviewer with the company, announced on Friday that she will leave WWE with NXT Takeover: Portland is her last show, which will take place on Sunday. She announced the news on Twitter.

“I’ve typed and deleted about 20 times in the past few days and I’m still not sure what to write,” wrote Kelley. “I made the decision to leave WWE, with the NXT takeover on Sunday being my last day. If you know me, you know that this was more than a job, you know how much I loved it, and how difficult that decision was, but sometimes you have to step back to have room for growth.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve had a crazy dream come true over the past four years. Many thanks to the WWE Digital team for being a platform that has never hindered creativity. Many thanks to Stephanie McMahon for every aspect was a mentor and inspiration. Thanks to Triple H for running the best TV show on TV right now and letting me be part of it. And thanks to everyone who supported me for watching a video, that I did or send a tweet of encouragement cannot begin to express how much it means.

“I’m still not sure where my next chapter will take me, but I’m pretty excited. And I promise that this won’t be a farewell, we’ll see you later.”

This story is developing.