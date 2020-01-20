advertisement

If you know, you know. Cathy Hughes may not be a celebrity, but she is definitely a star.

For this reason, she chose MONARCH magazine, a leading lifestyle and fashion brand, to decorate the cover of her winter 2019/2020 issue. Hughes, the founder and chairman of Urban One (the parent company of Radio One, TV One, iOne Digital, CLEO TV, One Solution and Reach Media), has had an amazingly challenging, targeted journey to success. As a natural creative, Hughes founded the radio format “The Quiet Storm” (a mix of gentle conversations and romantic R&B music) and a 24-hour conversation format that highlights lifestyle and news from the black’s perspective before they get too close returned to her roots as an executive and led the expansion of Radio One.

“It is an honor and privilege to have Ms. Hughes on the cover of MONARCH,” said Will Walters, editor of MONARCH. “She is an incredible woman and media pioneer who offers the blacks a platform to be our authentic self.” The first cover story of the year also commemorates 40 years of Radio One, now Urban One, and follows Urban on its heels One Honors, the brand’s annual award ceremony.

Though Hughes graces the cover solo, the book contains profiles and images of some key players in Urban One’s digital, radio, and television teams, including executives like Detavio Samuels, President of iOne Digital, and One Solution (home of NewsOne), Bossip, MadameNoire, HelloBeautiful, Hip-Hop Wired and Cassius) to nationally syndicated radio personalities such as Rickey Smiley, Willie Moore Jr. and Al B. Sure.

In the issue, Hughes, a former radio host, gives an insight into ownership, branding, and family. She also talks openly about how teenage motherhood has dramatically changed her ambition and drive, and how much she continues to work for / with and in black communities. “I don’t want to be separated from those I serve. I love my radio audience. I love my cable viewers. I love my digital subscribers and that’s really the connection I don’t want to be disconnected from, ”she says to MONARCH. “I never thought I would be part of the largest black media company today. I never dreamed of helping people shape their careers and professions and help them succeed. “

Learn about Cathy Hughes’ incredible journey and more. The latest issue of MONARCH magazine will be released nationwide on January 21.

