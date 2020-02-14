What seems to be a quick and easy solution to paying an emergency bill until the next payday has turned out to be a nightmare for many people. Payday loans or car title loans can help close a financial gap in a person’s life. However, if the borrower is not careful, the interest on the loan can skyrocket and put the borrower in much greater debt.

Recently, Catholic advocates and others have increased their support for laws designed to protect borrowers from crippling interest rates.

“Payday loans are a modern usury. These short-term, high-interest loans are affected by the financial hardship of poor and vulnerable consumers – all for the benefit of large profits that only arise when consumers fail. This practice directly contradicts our Catholic understanding that the role of business is to serve the people, and not vice versa, “the Catholic Conference in Montana told the voters and asked them to be in support of Veterans and Consumers Fair Credit Act to contact a local representative 2019 (HR 5050).

The conference said the bill would set an interest cap of 36% for all payday and auto loans. The interest on payday loans are sometimes amount to more than 300%

“HR 5050 extends the successful interest rate cap of the Military Lending Act – which currently only includes active service members and their families – to veterans and all consumers,” the conference in Montana said. “This means that payday loan sharks would not be able to calculate sky-high three-digit interest rates on their misleading loans.”

The Conference of Catholic Bishops Conference of the United States Internal Justice and Human Development has recently signed a letter of Faith for Just Lending Coalition to support HR 5050th The letter to Congress claims that the interest rate cap of 36% APR “has proven track record. The Military Credit Act prohibits lenders, military personnel and their family members from charging more than 36% of the annual interest rate. This limit was proposed by the Department of Defense after it was found that high-yield loans were destroying troops’ finances and reducing operational readiness. It was adopted in 2006 with strong support from both parties. “

“Scripture condemns usury and teaches us to respect God’s dignity and love our neighbors instead of taking advantage of their financial vulnerability,” the letter said. “Granting only credit is therefore a question of biblical morality and religious concern. Fairness and dignity are values ​​that should be respected in all human relationships, including business and financial relationships. “