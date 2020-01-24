Catholic press now needed more than ever - The B.C. Catholic

advertisement

Here is a small issue of the Archdiocese of Vancouver: of the more than a dozen special collections that take place throughout the year in parishes, which remains entirely in the parish?

Here’s a hint: it’s next weekend.

The answer is the Catholic Press-B.C. Catholic collection, which takes place on 1 and 2 February.

advertisement

I would like to tell you how much this annual collection yields, but I don’t think anyone knows. That’s because every dollar collected in the collection goes to the parish where it was donated, in support of your local Catholic press.

I write about media, news and journalism quite often, because issues of freedom of religion and expression are so critical nowadays, attacks on both are on the rise.

Meanwhile, news times are difficult throughout the country. The number of viewers in news is declining, newspapers continue to lose money and confidence in journalism continues to decline.

At these moments it is more important than ever to follow and support news organizations that keep us informed.

I recently wrote: “A good news is that in this age of media saturation and fake news, there is a growing need for trusted news sources. An established newspaper with a long print history behind it is such a trusted companion, helping Catholics on the lower mainland and the rest of B.C. navigate through the waters of technology, culture and faith. “

The B.C. Catholic celebrates its 90th year of reporting for the believers of the Archdiocese of Vancouver. Our mandate has changed over the years; we started more like a house organ, to keep the faithful informed of developments in the church.

View the quote that appeared at the top of The B.C. Catholic in 1931, the first year:

“You will find missions and build schools in vain if you are unable to handle the offensive and defensive weapons of a loyal Catholic press.” – Pope Pius X.

That quote appeared on many Catholic newspapers of the day. In those pre-internet, pre-TV days, a Catholic newspaper relied not only on sharing announcements and news from the Archbishop and Pope, but on supporting them in a society that often had an uncomfortable relationship with the Catholic Church .

Over the years, this article became more of a traditional news center with local, Canadian, and international news, but focused on news about construction projects, pastoral movements, meetings, and conferences.

We still do that to a lesser extent, but in the internet age where facts and data can be found at the click of a mouse, it is more important to tell compelling personal stories about faith, hope and charity that are in keeping with the local and local universal church.

Our mandate today is to share stories that touch the readers’ hearts and bring them closer to Christ and his church. It is the role we play in the Archdiocese of Vancouver’s new Proclaim movement that invites people to have a personal encounter with Jesus, something that we have discovered is much rarer among Catholics than we thought.

Where is the future of Catholic journalism? I remain hopeful. The print circulation of the newspaper remains relatively stable and fluctuates around 18,000 to 19,000 per week, while the actual number of readers per newspaper is probably around 50 percent more.

In the meantime, the online readership is taking flight. In the past year, the digital traffic to our website has increased by almost 75 percent. To ensure that we are as relevant as ever, our stories are published online as they are written and edited, because we know in a 24-hour news cycle that readers want news quickly. That is why you will notice that our website and social media are updated several times a day during the week.

This weekend, 1 and 2 February, the annual Catholic press collection is an opportunity to financially support The B.C. Catholic by helping your predecessor in providing printed and digital newspaper subscriptions to your fellow parishioners. Your generosity and your readers are greatly appreciated.

At a time when newspapers, broadcasters and websites devote a considerable amount of time and space to sports and entertainment, but have abandoned religion and belief, The B.C. Catholic plays an important role in filling that news gap. I pray that this news organization will remain a trusted and timely voice that shares stories about the Catholic community in Vancouver.

advertisement