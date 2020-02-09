Stay strong. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas opened just a few days after participating Kirk DouglasFuneral in Los Angeles.

“Together with me, Michael thanks you all for your overwhelming love, kind words and prayers since my father-in-law Kirk’s death,” wrote the 50-year-old actress via Instagram on Sunday, February 9th. “My whole family appreciated every word. Greetings to you all. “People were all about the sweet post when they went to the comment section to reply.

“Such an example to lead not only a long but also a meaningful life!” Said one person. Another added: “May his memory be a blessing for you and your family.”

Greg Allen / Shutterstock

The Spartacus actor died on Wednesday February 5th at the age of 103. His eldest son went to Instagram to pay homage to him a little later. “He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, his commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in, a measure of all our endeavors represented. ” The Wall Street star wrote two cute photos of his late father.

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he continued. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet … Let me conclude with the words that I told him on his last birthday and it will always be true. Dad – I love you so much. “

Alex Berliner / BEI / Shutterstock

Other stars also remember the icon that Kirk was, including the actress Susan Lucci, “I admired him like so many millions and he was a royal Hollywood member and had a wonderful family,” the 73-year-old said exclusively to Closer Weekly. “And I remember how wonderful his relationship with his son Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones seemed to be.”

“I saw her on stage with him at an event, an award ceremony, and she was so nice with him. You know, they seem like a real family and I want to express my deepest condolences to them, ”she added. Incredible!

Let’s keep Kirk in our hearts forever!