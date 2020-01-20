Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas get out

advertisement

Dattelnacht! After the absence of the 2020 Golden Globes, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were a feast for the eyes when they performed at the 2020 SAG Awards. The celebrity duo woke up the red carpet – or, in this case, the silver carpet – on Sunday, January 19, and looked like a Hollywood royalty for their date.

Michael, 75, joked with reporters that he was “learning” how to better use social media because “you now get a job that depends on how many Instagram followers you have.” Catherine, 50, said, “He’s fine.” ‘

Michael may not need Katharina’s help to become a big deal online as he is one of our most popular actors. In addition, he still receives rave reviews for Netflix’s Kominsky method. He and Alan Arkin, as well as the entire cast, are nominated for the ensemble in a comedy series and male actors in a comedy series tonight.

The Lovebirds were also asked about their last 19th wedding anniversary – which they celebrated on November 18. At that time Catherine shared a photo of Michael’s father, a cute letter. Kirk Douglas, she had sent.

“Happy Anniversary! Michael, you’ve learned a very important lesson, to stay married you have to obey your wife! Keep practicing what I do with my wife,” says the letter, in which the 103-year-old woman mentioned from 65 years was mentioned. Anne Buydens,

“It’s quick,” Catherine enthused, revealing that things were pretty cold this time. The same is not true for their big day this year. “We thought we were having a party on the 20th,” Catherine joked. “It’s a big problem, I think.”

There were a few good reasons why Michael and Catherine had to skip the Golden Globes earlier this month. For one, the lovebirds spent a fantastic family vacation with the two children they share, son Dylan [19] and daughter Carys [16]. Two, her beloved dog Figaro, died sadly. We are very happy to see them in action again for the award season!

