Catherine O'Hara says she was on '1 or 2 dates' with Eugene Levy

advertisement

That is the question everyone wants to know! Has Eugene Levy ever dated with his Schitt’s Creek Costar Catherine O’Hara? The two actors shed light on their relationship during the episode Watch What Happens Live With on Thursday, January 23 Andy Cohen,

“There is nothing more sexual than laughing together and having someone to make you laugh,” Catherine explained, what even drew her to Eugene. “So everyone in the Second City Theater tried to meet everyone. For example: “He makes me laugh, I should go out with him.” And so we did it. Maybe a date or two? Could be.”

Shutterstock

advertisement

After testing the water, it wasn’t long before Catherine or Eugene realized that they were better off as friends. “Thank goodness he’s a gentleman, he’s always been a gentleman, and we get this working relationship because we haven’t gone anywhere,” she said.

In Schitts Creek, the two actors play a married couple, but in real life Eugene is married Deborah Divine and Catherine too Bo Welch, The best thing about the series, however, is that Eugene gets the chance to work with his children.

“I can never get over the fact that I’m actually on the set with my children,” said the Catch Me If You Can star of his son Dan Levy and daughter Sarah Levy, It looks like it would definitely have had a positive effect on her to remove his children from the spotlight.

Shutterstock

“It is special to raise children in a sensational environment,” said Eugene. “Toronto is just a normal city. You could grow up with all the options available to you what you want to do. We didn’t want them to be involved in the show business. The irony, of course, is that they both went into acting – and now we’re all in a show together. “

Funny how things are going!

advertisement