Full house! Catherine Giudici a month after the birth of her daughter Mia

“I think the biggest challenge for me is that being able to pick up my sons when they cry is just a little heartbreaking, but I know this will go away,” the 33-year-old graduate told Us Weekly, exclusively from Samuel. 3 and Isaiah, 20 months, on Wednesday, January 22, while promoting Kite Hills #DairyFreeBeautyChallenge. “I have just recovered physically from a major surgery and know that my big boys are very big cuddlers. I cannot physically pick them up or go up too often because their bedroom is there. … I can do some things don’t do that but that will change. “

The former reality star and her husband, Sean Lowegreeted her third child in December. “Mom, Mia,” Giduici signed an Instagram selfie from the hospital.

The 36-year-old bachelorette graduate published a sweet recording himself and wrote: “I always wanted a father’s girl and now I have her. Mia is healthy, mom is fine and God is so good!”

The couple’s early days with the infant were “somewhat routine,” Giudici told us on Wednesday. “In the truest sense of the word, I’ve been pregnant or breastfeeding for the past four years of my life,” said the Washington native. “Knowing what to expect in this newborn phase was nice because you don’t worry about being alive in the middle of the night and don’t think about not sleeping. You just guess what’s going to happen, and that makes it a lot easier. “

Samuel and Isaiah really looked after their little sister, who made the transition to a family of five, added the former ABC personality. “It was really nice to see how my boys love their little sister,” Giudici told us.

While the graphic artist is still recovering from her caesarean section, she attributes higher “energy levels” to Kite Hills products. She enthused: “They make sure that I am alive and present in all these really exciting things happen to my family. “

Kite Hill encourages consumers to join the plant-based movement in 2020 with the #DairyFreeBeauty Challenge and give them the chance to win free products for a year.

With reporting from Marc Lupo

