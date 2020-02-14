So sweet! Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe It’s about having fun with the family – and documenting their parenting trip on social media.

The Bachelor alums, who met and fell in love in the 17th season of the ABC show, closed the knot in 2014 and began to enlarge their families two years later.

“God is good! We had a healthy boy named Samuel Thomas,” wrote the new father on Twitter in July 2016. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and support.”

His wife added with another tweet: “I am in love with another boy, my son Samuel Thomas Lowe.”

The little one became a big brother in May 2018 when Isaiah arrived. And just over a year later, the graphic designer announced that she was pregnant with her third child. Mia was born in December 2019.

The former ABC personalities hoped for a girl before Mia’s birth. “I love having two children … but I would love to try and have a little girl who looks like mom,” the former bachelor told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2018.

His wife repeated this wish in May 2019. “Of course I want to adopt a girl and then a girl next,” Giudici admitted at the time. “Then you get sisters and brothers. I know it probably won’t happen, but that’s my ideal. … Originally, when I met Sean, I wanted five. He says “Whoa”. I say “OK, maybe four”. “

While her husband wasn’t so sure about a family of five, Lowe actually suggested adopting her in the future. “Sean did it,” said the Washington native. “He always wanted to adopt. I have no problems with that. I think it will be a nice family. Lets see what happens.”

Keep scrolling to see Lowe and Giudici’s best moments with her sons and daughter over the years.