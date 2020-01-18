Cate Reese achieved a career high of 26 when Arizona Wildcats defeated Washington State with 74-67 National Sports

advertisement

The Arizona women’s basketball team used a dominant third quarter and career night from Cate Reese to defeat host Washington State 74-67 in Pullman on Friday night.

The Wildcats with 21st place (14-3, 3-3, Pac-12) had lost three times in a row – all against top 10 teams – and led the Cougars at halftime with only 35-32. UA prevailed in the third game against Washington State (9-8, 2-3) with 26-14 and took the lead with 61-46.

The Cougars were running late and reduced the lead to 70:65 in just 39 seconds with a 12: 4 run. Arizona sealed the win on the line when Sam Thomas scored two goals to 72-65 and then Aari McDonald also hit 74-65.

Reese was 11 out of 11 from the line and UA was 21 out of 22 (95.5%) overall in profit. The WSU was able to stay close with 56% of the shots from a distance, although the Cougars were only 4 of 9 shots off the line.

Reese scored 7 out of 16 shots and had four assists and two rebounds. McDonald had 19 points and eight rebounds.

UA visits Washington at 1 p.m. Sunday in a game that airs on Pac-12 Washington and 1400-AM. The Huskies lost to Arizona State 67-50 in Seattle on Friday.

