NEW YORK (AP) – Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash are inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The trio overrides the 2020 class. The three former WNBA stars include Carol Callan (contributor), Carol Stiff (contributor), Sue Donohoe (contributor) and Debbie Brock (veteran player). The seven members will be admitted on June 13th.

Catchings was a four-time Olympic gold medalist for the United States and also a five-time WNBA award for the Defensive Player of the Year. She led the Indiana Fever to her only title in 2012 and Tennessee to an NCAA championship in 1998.

Jackson helped the Seattle Storm to two championships in the WNBA and was MVP of the league three times. She also helped Australia win three silver medals and one bronze at the Olympic Games. The team also won the 2006 World Cup.

Cash won three WNBA championships with Detroit and Seattle. She also won two NCAA titles at UConn.

“I am humble and honored to be named in this great class,” Cash said in a text to The AP To be with my sister Catch and Lauren – wow … blessed. “

Callan has been the director of the U.S. national basketball team since 1996 and has led the team to six Olympic gold medals in a row. She is currently President of FIBA ​​Americas and a member of the FIBA ​​Competition Committee.

Stiff is ESPN’s Vice President of Programming and Acquisition, focusing on NCAA women’s basketball, WNBA and other women’s sports.

From 2003-12, Donohoe was the NCAA Vice President of Division I Basketball. She was also the director of the men’s basketball championship in 2002-03.

Brock was the point guard at Delta State, who won three AIAW championships in 1975-77.

The Hall of Fame also wants to honor American women’s basketball from 1980 as a pioneer of the game until 2020. This team did not take part in the Olympic Games because of the American boycott of the games. This team consisted of Anne Donovan and Carol Blazejowski and was trained by Sue Gunter with Pat Summitt as an assistant coach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.