DUBAI: Chef Michael Mina, who was born in Cairo and grew up in the USA, was recently in Dubai to open a new menu in the MINA Brasserie with the chef Rami Nasser, who was born in Beirut. The restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel DIFC celebrates its second birthday on February 12th.

The new menu features a “raw” selection of fish carpaccio and meat dishes such as Beef Short Rib Wellington. The roasted beetroot salad with warm goat cheese will likely be as popular as the chickpea fries with moutabel, tahini and pomegranate.

Mina, known for his Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco, recently visited Saudi Arabia and hosted a pop-up restaurant on an island in the Red Sea as part of a private event. Could a restaurant be in the kingdom in the future? He didn’t rule it out when we caught up with him to find out more about his passion for food and his plans for the future.

The culinary magician revealed that through the MINA Brasserie, his first international restaurant, “he learned how important it is to understand the different cultures in which a restaurant is located and how to really care for the clientele of this culture , We have such a diverse clientele in Dubai and it is incredible to create a new menu at MINA Brasserie that reflects the spirit of a brasserie while combining technology and global flavors that reflect how diverse and unique our guests are here. “

Beyond Dubai, Mina is thrilled with the prospects in Saudi Arabia and answers with a clear “100 percent” result when asked if he wants to open a restaurant in the Kingdom.

“It is an exciting time. Food is such a focus for people and brings people from all over the world. It will be a big driver of the change that is taking place there,” he said of the country’s food scene.

If he actually returns, it is not the first time that Mina is in Saudi Arabia – he was recently impressed by an island in the Red Sea and said: “We have had an extremely dynamic event on an island. The island’s beauty was exceptional – it was so inspiring to be in such a place and understand its history and how unique our experience was. “

