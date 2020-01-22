Cat videos and Auschwitz? The Dangers of Using Social Media to Discuss the Holocaust - Israel News

advertisement

Clicking “Follow” in a Twitter account may not seem the most effective way to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation. The Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial and museum aims to reach 1 million Twitter followers by January 27, when the Red Army entered the notorious extermination camp in 1945.

The museum’s campaign was originally aimed at reaching 750,000 followers by the anniversary date. But with the increase in anti-Semitic incidents around the world in the past year, celebrities and social media influencers got on the scene and joined the campaign. After scoring its first goal on November 30, it raised the target to the million mark.

The approximately one million followers of the feed will regularly view photos and stories of victims who have passed through the gates of the death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. Most, but not all, are Jews. Most were killed there, but there are also survival stories. On important dates, posts with the title “This day in history” are often published. The art and writing of victims and survivors in Auschwitz are published and promoted, and other important news about the Holocaust are retweeted and expanded.

The feed – together with the Facebook and Instagram accounts of the memorial and the museum – is the work of Pawel Sawicki, press officer of the museum since 2007. During his twelve-year tenure, he not only performed the traditional duties of journalist leader and writing press releases and into the online arena.

It took us over 5 years to reach the first 50,000 followers. We hope to bring the 50,000 missing to over 1 million for # Auschwitz75 next week.

Your support was incredible. We ask for something more. pic.twitter.com/h3OLCZBuLg

– Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 20, 2020

Sawicki clearly remembers the internal debate in 2009 about whether setting up a Facebook account for the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial was appropriate – something that no Holocaust museum or memorial has done yet.

“We were careful and saw it as an experiment. We were concerned that it might be offensive to place our materials in a place where they appear alongside people’s family photos and cat videos, ”he told Haaretz in a phone interview. “So I was always ready to shut it down. However, we noticed that people on Facebook were looking for information about Auschwitz – and what appeared was often inaccurate. And so we asked if people wanted us on social media and the answer was yes. ”

Today Sawicki is proud that the museum’s social media accounts have a total of more than 1.4 million followers. For him, social media activity plays a key role in fulfilling his institution’s mission. “We know that there are billions of people who have never visited a place or museum related to the Holocaust. And now we can do something about it, ”he says. “We can reach and educate people who cannot be here for various reasons.”

The Auschwitz Museum’s Twitter account stands out from the accounts of other Holocaust sites because it goes beyond mere education, does not shy away from controversy and often makes headlines as the “Holocaust Police”.

Pavel Sawicki. “We can reach and educate people who, for various reasons, cannot be here,” he says of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum’s social media presence. Marek Lach, Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum

Sawicki stopped visitors for inappropriate photos and embarrassed Louisiana Republican Congressman Clay Higgins after posting a selfie video in an Auschwitz gas chamber.

He fought online giant Amazon and other retailers who sold printed pictures of Auschwitz on items like Christmas decorations, bath towels, shower curtains, and coffee cups. He criticized John Boyne, the author of the bestselling novel The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, and argued that the book should not be used in Holocaust education because of factual inaccuracies.

We understand these concerns and have already addressed inaccuracies in some published books. However, “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” should be avoided by anyone who studies or teaches something about the history of the Holocaust. https://t.co/dVJ9kf9dtz

– Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 5, 2020

And when a conservative American columnist, Kurt Schlichter, wrote in 2016 that every Jewish follower of Barack Obama and John Kerry “would have made a good helper in Auschwitz,” Sawicki reproached “the tragedy of the Auschwitz prisoners and their complicated moral dilemmas, today we can hardly understand that one should not use instruments. ”

Innovative approach

Sawicki is far from using social media for Holocaust education. In addition to the large number of museums, academic institutes and interest groups that are now active online, there are new players.

Before the Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel last spring, “Eva Stories” was a new innovative approach that attracted international attention and transformed a Holocaust victim’s diary into an Instagram story. The project, funded by high-tech mogul Mati Kochavi, aimed to reach young Israelis by bringing the Holocaust to the place where their attention was focused.

Kochavi designed the project after a study that found that only 2.7 percent of people who discussed the Holocaust in Western countries were under 30 years old. Out of 12,778,533 contributions dealing with the Holocaust on social media platforms in western countries, only 347,485 were posted by people aged 30 or younger, the study found.

Screenshot from the Instagram homepage of Eva Stories with 1.4 million followers. Screenshot from Instagram

“In the digital age, when the attention span is small but the thrill spell is high and the number of survivors is decreasing, new models of testimony and memory must be found,” said Kochavi.

Not everyone agreed. The project met with some criticism, especially from musician and educator Yuval Mendelson, who wrote in Haaretz (in Hebrew) that the project “is a sign of bad taste, is aggressively and roughly advertised”. He added that “a fictional Instagram account of A Girl Murdered in the Holocaust is and cannot be a legitimate way to commemorate the devastating tragedy.

However, the response to “Eva Stories” was mostly positive. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin saw this clearly positively: on Tuesday, he announced that he would invite the heads of state and government who are attending the World Holocaust Forum event in Yad Vashem this week to give their thoughts on Instagram and Twitter – Write accounts of “Eva Stories” to assure the children of the world that “there will never be a Holocaust again”.

Beyond the pale

Noam Tirosh, a memory and communication scientist at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, says that any debate about whether the Holocaust can be found on social media is “irrelevant” because “he is there.” is and doesn’t go anywhere. ”

“As long as we have new technologies and new media, people will first ask how we can possibly present something about the Holocaust in this new form.”

– Auschwitz Twitter

January 21, 1930 | The Czech Jew Ervín Vrba was born in Brandlín. On July 5, 1943, he was arrested in the Theresienstadt ghetto, from where he was deported to #Auschwitz on October 6, 1944 and murdered in a gas chamber. He was 14 years old. pic.twitter.com/Lvz59oiKAP

– Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 21, 2020

Tirosh has a memory for those who think the medium is inappropriate. “Looking back, you will find that criticism of the (1978) television miniseries” Holocaust “or (1993)” Schindler’s List “is very similar to criticism of” Eva Stories “.”

It wasn’t long ago that fictionalizing the atrocities of the Holocaust screen was considered outrageous. Elie Wiesel wrote about the Holocaust mini-series (in the New York Times) that it was “untrue, offensive, cheap,” an insult to those who perished and to those who survived, “and” an ontological event in soaps converting “. Opera.”

Tirosh is “optimistic” about the way digital and social media platforms “offer new people new opportunities to portray the Holocaust in different ways” – beyond the “traditional gatekeepers” such as academies, museums and advocacy groups.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance shares Tirosh’s views. A website on Holocaust education and social media points out that “Holocaust educators are not willing to fully engage with social media”, but this cannot be avoided.

“Social media are so widespread that they cannot be ignored in Holocaust education or anywhere else. The important question therefore does not concern the promise or the pitfalls of social media. Rather, it is about how best to adapt Holocaust education to this new format to limit potential challenges, ”said IHRA.

Tirosh believes that “Eva Stories” should serve as an “example of how new media can help attract a new audience. He recommends that educators focus on optimizing media use. He believes that they not only have to provide materials, but also “be there and be part of the follow-up and reactions. The next project on Instagram should include inserting educators into the comments and holding live discussions throughout the story. ”

In addition to the role of social media in educating and remembering the Holocaust, it serves to indicate the inappropriate use of Holocaust images or to treat them disrespectfully.

Sawicki says he should learn it carefully and choose his battles carefully. For example, he tries to be sensitive to young people who don’t know that the selfie they take while visiting Auschwitz is offensive when it becomes an Instagram post. But he’s tougher on institutions, like the Christmas trinkets sold at Amazon and other retailers that sell Auschwitz shower curtains.

A Christmas decoration with a photo of Auschwitz listed for sale on Amazon. Screenshot / Amazon

Daunting task

A more daunting task is to counter the tidal wave of Holocaust denial and revisionism, which came from anti-Semitic people and organizations on social media. While the battles of the 1980s and 1990s resulted in the withdrawal of Holocaust denial from academic circles, the Internet – which offers the cloak of anonymity – is an all-rounder.

Sawicki has an ironic rule: he never debates Holocaust deniers. Instead, “we lock them, we report accounts. Sometimes they are broken down and sometimes not, ”he says.

In recent years, the responsibility of social media platforms to combat Holocaust denial has been controversial. Facebook has been controversial about a policy that refuses to “remove lies or content that is inaccurate – be it the Holocaust, the Armenian massacre, or the fact that the Syrian government killed hundreds of thousands of people” “Take everyone Content that celebrates, defends, or tries to justify the Holocaust. ”

– Auschwitz Twitter

Holocaust denial is a hypocritical conspiracy theory. Though factually similar to the claims of flat earth, it is actually a dangerous and hideous vehicle of anti-Semitism and hatred. The presence of denier at genocide sites offends the memory of the victims. We hope that the visit will not happen. https://t.co/uDj2NiX5Ca

– Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 19, 2019

Sawicki sees his museum’s social media feed, which he describes as full of “faces, facts, documents, and stories,” as a form of “vaccine for people exposed to the Holocaust denial” – an extension of the stronger ” Vaccine “He believes he can make a visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial possible. “That’s why it’s so important for us to be on social media,” he explains. “If we would say:” We will stay away from social media because here are the deniers. “Would we allow them to control the narrative in this room. This is a fight we shouldn’t let go of.”

The IHRA agrees and writes on its social website that “Trends such as Holocaust denial, downsizing and trivialization are widespread on the Internet and the use of social media has the potential to present these topics to the students and to give them unjustified status.” “It is imperative that users have access to, and recognize, trusted sources and images,” he adds.

Far worse than Twitter trolls

But there is one aspect of the struggle in which Sawicki takes a more problematic position: pushing back against what Tirosh and many others see as state-sponsored Holocaust revisionism.

“Government troops are much more powerful and scary than any Twitter troll,” Tirosh notes. He sees it this way: “The Polish government uses (social media) to intentionally falsify the Holocaust narrative, control the discourse and create false memories.”

As an employee of a state-owned Polish museum that reviews the country’s controversial Holocaust law, which the Polish nation or people have participated in, or cooperated with in the Nazi war crimes, Sawicki has been accused of being complicit in such efforts ,

Ariel Sobel wrote last year in Haaretz: “Auschwitz rewrites the Holocaust story in tweets.” She complained that the museum report “questions tweets that state that Polish anti-Semitism was older than and at least about the atrocities contributed, and the line behind it drives indigenous Polish anti-Semitism has no meaning for Auschwitz. “She added that the museum” promotes a dangerous narrative, driven by Polish nationalists, to reject its record of anti-Semitism at a time when hatred of Jews is increasing land. ”

Last month, Sawicki clashed with US Attorney General McKay Smith after the museum blocked a Women Fight AntiSemitism Twitter account “Falsifying Untruths and Holocaust Denial.”

Sawicki admits that it is difficult to discuss “very complicated history” in an environment that leads to misinterpretation, lack of context and a tendency to see things in “black and white”.

He stressed that he was not criticized by only one side of the debate.

“Yes, we get tweets that we bleach the history of the Holocaust and revise the history (in favor) of the Poles,” he says. He says he gets just as many from Polish nationalists and anti-Semites, “who tweet that we are controlled by the Jews, that we are a” Jewish-cosmopolitan “institution, and that we minimize the suffering of the Poles.”

Ultimately, Sawicki draws a positive message from the criticism: if you are attacked by both sides in the fighting world of social media, it means that we are probably doing it right, he concludes.

