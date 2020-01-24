Casting of a possibly frozen live action film

advertisement

So that no one gets too excited, there is no live action frozen film on the horizon, so we can all calm down and enjoy the Disney classic as an animated feature for the time being. But as Matt Joseph of We Got This Covered states, it would not be too difficult to find an actress to take on the role of Elsa, though choosing Margot Robbie or Emilia Clarke would be a difficult choice. For Anna, it would be great if Kristen Bell were a little younger to take on her role, but again, there are a lot of talented young actresses who could play the role. What about Ariel Winter? Or maybe Sarah Hyland? There are many actresses out there who want to be considered for these roles, and the roles of Hans and Kristoff are likely to be played by men who could create an aristocratic atmosphere with Hans and someone who has spent most of the time Outdoor life for Kristoff. A lot of CGI would be used for Sven and Olaf, but it might actually be a good idea to keep Josh Gad as the voice of the lovable snowman.

As for the rest of the casting, Hollywood has a variety of character actors and extras, as well as supporting characters, and it’s not hard to believe that Disney would assign people to roles as well as they could and would be good. Suffice it to wonder if the trolls would be given to dwarf actors or if they were just CGI. Given what happened to Mulan, it’s also interesting to think that the live-action film may not be using them at all. Given that Mulan was more of a historical figure than a complete legend, it’s easy to believe that Disney wanted Frozen to keep as much magic and awe in history as possible while Mushu had to walk the path of legend Dodo simply, because in Mulan’s actual story, there was neither a clever dragon buddy nor a happy cricket that supported the title character. HypeBeast’s Torsten Ingvaldsen has more to say about this. It would still be a great addition to see Mulan try to learn what she needed from the little red-scaled dragon, but Disney didn’t seem ready to allow it.

advertisement

Given that Disney has had serious problems with live action movies lately, it’s not hard to believe that one day we could talk about making a live action frozen movie that will try to please fans Blow up in the magical story with a new look and possibly add a few other songs as seen in the other films. Disney has definitely had a love affair with live action films since Cinderella, Aladdin, The Lion King, and other popular titles that emerged from the cartoons and were loved by many fans. However, something gets lost in a live-action film because animated films have a lot more freedom in what they can do and what the characters can take when it comes to damage and the general natural laws of the world around them. When these effects are incorporated into a live action film, they look a bit exaggerated and cheesy because they are not translated either. Nonetheless, the live action films already released have benefited from the great cast and the fact that many of them have clung closely to the main story without departing too much. At least Disney has found a formula that will make these films a little more entertaining and will be remembered by the present and future generations as the best in their collection. Most of us might have thought that in our day, live action was more of a dream than a reality, since live action and animation didn’t always come together that often, although there were exceptions.

Between Margot Robbie and Emilia Clarke, Clarke seems to be the most discussed personality when she has been called the mother of the dragons since her time at Game of Thrones when she managed to grab such a role. Andrew Marshall from We Got This Covered has more to offer. But as already mentioned, there is currently no such film in sight. So all we have to do is take a little while and introduce ourselves until Disney realizes the effort is worth it and they can make another truckload of money. It’s a big part of what it’s about.

advertisement