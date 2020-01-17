Casting calls on Kiwi to play the lead role in Disney's new Peter Pan remake

advertisement

Do you want to be Peter Pan?

Casting directors for the live-action version of the classic Disney movie are looking for a Kiwi boy who will play the lead role of the enchanted child who would not grow up.

A casting call posted on Friday asked for young New Zealand actors of every ethnicity who could play a character aged 12-14. It also asked for athletic boys, with experience in gymnastics, fencing, kapa haka, martial arts and taiaha “a plus”.

Casters for Disney’s Peter Pan are looking for a Kiwi boy to play the title role.

The audition for the role had to be available to move for the entire shoot, from April to August, to Canada. All expenses, including a parent traveling for the shoot, would be reimbursed.

The announcement of filming in the northern hemisphere comes as a blow to Kiwi film lovers after David Lowery, the writer-director of the project, said in October 2018 “people can count on” the film being filmed in New Zealand.

The filmmaker spent the first few months of 2015 in New Zealand to “commemorate” the Pete’s Dragon from Disney. Since then, this country has hosted the star-laden A Wrinkle in Time. Niki Caro’s Mulan, which will be released in March, is also made here.

Kiwi actor Yoson An played Chen Honghui, Mulan confident, love interest and an ambitious soldier in the film.

Other leading roles in the Pan film are Wendy Darling, an imaginative girl who is in conflict with her upcoming departure to boarding school and is not quite ready to enter the adult world. Her younger brothers John and Michael Darling also play a leading role in the lead roles.

The first full-length film from Disney, based on the work of JM Barrie, was released in 1953.

In the story, Peter Pan flies through the bedroom window of the brothers and sisters and takes them on an adventure in Neverland – an enchanted country where children never grow old.

While they are there, Pan and the brothers and sisters meet the whimsical fairy Tinkerbell, the Lost Boys, and compete against each other with giant alligators, pirates and the iconic villain, Captain Hook.

Other actors who have played the role of Pan on the big screen are Robin Williams, along with Dustin Hoffman as Hook and Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in the 1991 remake Hook, Bobby Driscoll, Jeremy Sumpter and Levi Miller.

