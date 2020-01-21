Casper Sleep's IPO is designed to test the appetite for loss-making unicorns

advertisement

Casper Sleep Inc., the startup that announced the bed-in-a-box trend, has applied to go public and plans to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange to test the market’s appetite for loss-making unicorns ,

The New York-based company, which was worth $ 1.1 billion in its last private round of financing, must convince investors that it is not comparable to the other loss-making 2019 IPOs like Uber

UBER, + 1.30%

advertisement

Lyft

LYFT, -0.66%

and WeWork, the office-sharing company whose IPO plan collapsed after filing, revealed shaky underlying financial data.

Punch

CSPR, + 0.00%

The company, which was founded in 2014 with a foam mattress as the only product, addresses this challenge in an IPO brochure, which is the third gear in the global wellness trend alongside nutrition and fitness.

His declared mission is no less than “awakening the potential of a rested world” and being part of a “sleep economy” worth $ 432 billion worldwide and $ 79 billion in the United States alone. These numbers come from a Frost & Sullivan analysis commissioned by Casper in 2019.

The company has applied to raise $ 100 million, probably as a placeholder. The New York Post reported this week that Chief Executive Philip Krim, a co-founder, is determined to get a $ 1 billion IPO. The company is expected to operate under the ticker symbol “CSPR”. The proceeds from the business are said to be used to pay off debts, grow funds and for general corporate purposes, according to a filing document.

Read: The IPO market has started to slow down private company growth at all costs

Casper started his life with a product that was delivered directly to the end user and avoided the middlemen who made the purchase of mattresses expensive. Customers could order online and have a mattress delivered in a box. Once the box was opened and the mattress unpacked, the mattress unfolded and took the form of a more traditional mattress.

The company has invested heavily in digital marketing and other advertising. Between 2016 and September 2018, $ 422.8 million was spent on marketing initiatives, which, as announced, strengthens the heightened awareness of the importance of sleep by celebrities like Arianna Huffington.

See also: Arianna Huffington: “I am a risk taker in every part of my life – except in my finances.”

Over time, the product portfolio was expanded to include a range of mattresses at different prices, as well as pillows, duvets, bed sheets, bedroom furniture and accessories such as noise machines, medical location devices and lighting devices.

The research and development department of Casper Labs in San Francisco develops and tests new technologies according to the prospectus. While its business model focuses heavily on direct sales, it operates 60 retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, and has 18 retail partners, including E-Tail Juggernaut Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN, -0.70%

who have favourited Costco Member Storage Chain

COSTS, + 0.54%

, Department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co.

HBC, + 0.09%

and Big Box store chain Target Corp.

TGT, + 0.52%

who invested $ 75 million in the mattress startup in 2017.

See: Are you sleeping a “normal” amount? This graphic shows how much eyesight we really get

Here are 3 things you should know about Casper:

It’s sleep management, stupid

Casper makes up a large part of the “sleep economy” in a detailed sales prospectus and predicts a similar transformation for the concept of sleep as for fitness and nutrition. The company describes a “sleep arch” that includes the time from bedtime to waking up and is ripe for products that take light, sound, temperature, ambience and humidity into account, among other things.

“We believe that we are the first company that understands and serves the sleep economy in a holistic way,” says the prospectus. The brand is “genuine, trustworthy and accessible, as well as fun and playful,” she adds.

Also read: Analysts can rest easy in Tempur Sealy partnerships with Big Lots and Mattress Firm

However, Casper operates in a highly competitive market and many competitors market the same bed-in-a-box product, in some cases at lower prices. In the prospectus, the company names Tempur Sealy International, the well-known mattress brands

TPX, + 0.39%

, Serta Simmons bed linen and sleep number

SNBR, + 0.12%

and nods newer participants to Purple Innovation

PRPL, -1.35%

and Leesa.

But the category has many other competitors, including privately held Tuft & Needle, Saatva, Nectar, Allswell (Walmart), Lull, Zinus, Muse Sleep, Sleep Innovations (Innocor), Lucid (CVB Inc.), Linenspa (CVB Inc.) , Avocado, GhostBed, the Herman Miller owner

MLHR, -0.29%

Retail chain Design Within Reach and Amazon.

Then there are all companies that offer bedding, including Walmart

WMT, -0.81%

, Bed bath beyond

BBBY, + 0.20%

, Bloomingdale and Macy

M, + 0.23%

as well as designer labels like Ralph Lauren

RL, + 1.49%

and Martha Stewart

SQBG, -2.28%

, In the bedroom segment, it competes with Wayfair

W, + 0.39%

, Overstock

OSTK, -0.12%

, IKEA, Pottery Barn and West Elm

WSM, + 0.09%

,

It never made a profit, but others did

Casper admits that he has suffered losses in the past and may never make profits. In the first nine months of 2019, it had a net loss of $ 67.4 million, which was above the loss of $ 65.5 million in the same period last year. For the full year 2018, the net loss was $ 93.2 million, compared to $ 73.1 million in 2017.

Revenue in the first nine months of 2019 was $ 312 million, compared to $ 259.7 million in the same period last year. These are net $ 80,085, $ 57,659, $ 80,695 and $ 45,656 refunds, returns and discounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Customers can use a mattress within 100 days return a full refund.

Kathleen Smith, principal at Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO exchange traded funds, said Casper has a competitor at Purple Innovation who has similar earnings but is still profitable.

“For WeWork, the spoiler was the IWG group, which also does management sharing, but has good profits and a rating that is about a third that of WeWork,” she said. Purple innovation grows faster and makes money. “IPOs have to work for investors,” she said.

According to James Gellert, CEO of RapidRatings, a data and analytics company that assesses the financial health of private and public companies, Casper has an FHR (Financial Health Rating) rating of 29 on a scale of 1 to 100, which is significantly below that of Purple Innovations lies. The FHR measures the short-term reliability and the default risk.

See now: Sleep Number Quarterly Profit Up 54%

Casper’s core health score, a RapidRatings measure of medium-term risk and business efficiency, is 33 out of 100 points, compared to the Purple Innovations score of 44. Purple Innovations’ FHR won 27 points year-on-year and is in the profit zone moved. Casper has fallen in the past two years.

On the way to an IPO market that has rejected other companies with lossy valuations of over $ 1 billion, Casper won’t have an easy time doing it, he said.

“It’s a new year, but the same investors,” said Gellert. “In many ways, PRPL is the company Casper wants to have on the market. There is a huge difference between a profitable and an unprofitable company among institutional investors, and valuations, availability of capital, interest in the secondary market, and general receptivity will be fundamentally different for companies in these two categories. “

See: It’s time to do without the smartphone: the best alarm clocks for every type of sleeper

It is another would-be tech company

Like WeWork and Peloton, Casper is also interested in presenting itself as a technology company. This step did not impress investors when the exercise bike manufacturer Peloton went public in September.

“As a pioneer of the sleep economy, we bring the advantages of the latest technology, data and knowledge directly to the consumer,” says the Casper brochure.

“Casper is not a technology company. It is a direct-to-consumer mattress manufacturer that works to branch out into related products,” said RapidRatings’s Gellert.

“The 2019 IPO market was not interested in overvalued companies with poor financial condition that could not express their actual market position, direction and path to profitability well enough,” he said. “Casper is currently checking to check all of these boxes.”

On a positive note, the company has dropped plans to use a double-class structure, as set out in a previous SEC filing. And, according to Smith from Renaissance Capital, his original funders are well-known venture capital firms with a good track record.

The Renaissance IPO ETF

IPO, -0.45%

rose 29% in the past 12 months, outperforming the S & P 500

SPX, + 0.39%

26% profit. The IPO ETF closed on Thursday at a record level of $ 33.51.

“That means investors should get good IPO returns and more favorable conditions for new business,” she said.

Read now: From Tide Pods to AirPods, here are the most influential products of the decade

,

advertisement