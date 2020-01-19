Casimir and Caroline feel at the right time but have no momentum

advertisement

CASIMIR AND CAROLINE by Ödön von Horváth, adapted by Paolo Santalucia, Holger Syme and the Howland Company (Howland). At Streetcar Crowsnest (345 Carlaw). Runs until 9 February. $ 25- $ 40. Crowstheatre.com. See list. Rating: NNN

We’ve all been to that raucous office party where secrets have been spilled, crushes are known and careers have crashed after too many cocktails. That is the background of Casimir and Caroline, a new adaptation of German writers Ödön von HorváthThe piece from 1932, although the piece is much more than drunk office politics.

In his program note about this Howland Company production, translator / co-adapter Holger Syme explains that the play premiered in the fall of 1932, when the country was in the grip of an economic crisis and the Nazi party was emerging.

Since the 2008 recession, the piece has received countless productions in the German-speaking world. And it’s easy to see the relevance of setting up the show – in its North American premiere – here in our current economic and political moment.

Thirty something Casimir (Alexander Crowther) has just lost his job as a driver at a public limited company, and his fiancée Caroline (Hallie Seline), who also works there, it matters a bit to him. Also: his mobile is broken.

The two are now at an office party outside where much else happens. Caroline talks to the stylish Sanders (Michael Ayres), which makes Casimir jealous. Meanwhile, Shira (Kimwun Perehinec), from the Montreal office, is here to oversee something important, possibly with bigwig Rankin (James Graham), who has turned his eyes to others in the crowd.

Director Paolo Santalucia, who adapted the game with Syme and the company, brings a lot of energy to the show, although it eventually disappears.

Ken MacKenzie‘S balloon-studded set and Jeremy HuttonThe sound design makes it seem like we are on a roof garden, with sounds coming down the street. The first act benefits enormously from this Reanne SpitzerChoreography, which helps to break chunks of dialogue with bursts of physical surrender. But Evan MacKenzieThe compositions of electronic buzzing and staticky sounds sometimes feel fake and picky.

What is missing in the script and the production is a sense of momentum. The party seems to have no purpose; no one is retiring, there is no prepared speech or desire for productivity.

And the central couple don’t know what they want. Does Casimir’s unemployment affect their relationship? Does Caroline, who is also struggling, want to make contact with someone else – including the rich former boss of Casimir?

These questions are presented but not answered, which may feel lifelike, but not dramatically moving. At some point, Caroline says, “That’s an idea,” which reflects the kind of non-commitment that many people embrace in the show. It is not very interesting to see characters with apathy and uncertainty.

Far better are Graham, whose arrogance and poisonous masculinity can be felt, and Perehinec, who can understand a situation at a glance. The scene in which a compelling, drunk employee named Mary (Veronica Hortiguela) fawns about her is a tidy little duet about power inequality.

Shruti Kothari brings a knowing tone to her cunning observer Ellie. And Michael Chiem is refreshing as the grounded, optimistic trainee Trevor.

There is a lot of absurdity in the script, along with fascinating conversations about goodness and morality between the haves and have-nots. These work fine in small doses, but become tiring after two hours.

