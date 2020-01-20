Case of operation in Dubai failed: doctor denies charge - News

advertisement

The three doctors, including a surgeon, an anesthesiologist and anesthesia technician, are accused of misconduct and negligence.



The trial of three doctors accused of medical malpractice and negligence in one failed operation that an Emirati woman left permanently disabled, started at the Dubai Court of Misdemeanors on Monday.

advertisement

The three doctors, including a surgeon, an anesthesiologist and anesthesia technician, are charged with misconduct and negligence during the operation of 24-year-old Rowda Al Maeeni. The procedure was to correct a minor nose defect.

However, after the operation failed, Al Maeeni lost all her mental and physical abilities, including her eyesight and hearing. She went into a coma after the operation and had a disability of 100 percent. The operation made Al Maeeni completely dependent on others and needed constant and round-the-clock medical assistance and nursing care.

Only one doctor came for the hearing. He denied the charge.

The judge postponed the trial to a later date to ensure that the other suspect had been informed of the hearing.

Dubai Attorney General Issam Issa Al Humaidan referred the case to the court earlier this month. A study conducted by the Dubai Public Prosecutor, which had medical reports – mainly the final report of the Higher Medical Liability Commission in the UAE – as evidence, found that doctors made serious mistakes that caused major health problems for the patient.

The three doctors had suspended their permits through the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the medical center where they worked was closed until further notice.

A final report from the Higher Medical Liability Committee in the UAE, released last November, blamed the three doctors for the serious deterioration in Al Maeeni’s health condition.

The case dates from April last year when the patient visited the medical center due to respiratory problems. She was then advised to undergo surgery to repair a bone in her nose. The operation was planned at the medical center for one-day surgery, which, according to the research report, is not suitable for such operations. The report showed that there were critical errors during that operation.

Issa bin Haidar, who represents the patient in the civil court case, asked the court to investigate the chairman of the Higher Medical Liability Commission for the final report.

mary@khaleejtimes.com

Marie Nammour

Marie, from Lebanon, has often dealt with the Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution Service, immigration and labor issues and the Dubai International Film Festival. She graduated from the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Jounieh, a city in northern Beirut, and worked as an internal reporter of international affairs at a leading TV station at home and as a legal translator for a renowned law academy in the Lebanese capital. Speaks four languages ​​fluently and loves traveling, psychology, learning more and has become a rich “criminal” imagination …

advertisement