advertisement

Jay-Z may have gone through yesterday’s whole auto-tune movement, but it looks like his ROC Nation artist Casanova is experimenting with the technique that has made T-Pain a household name.

In his visuals for “So Drippy,” supported by Young Thug and Gunna, the Brooklyn-based rapper continues his harmony through the audio processor while working in a club where women seem to outnumber men 10 to 1. Promising opportunities for any man who isn’t Tekashi 6ix9ine these days.

advertisement

And the rapper with today’s best-selling album, Roddy Rich, continues his wave of success with a new clip to “Boom Boom Boom”, in which he shows up after a car accident. Seems about right.

Check out the rest of today’s publications, including work by PartyNextDoor with Drake, Young M.A with Max YB, and more.

CASANOVA FT. YOUNG RACKET & GUNNA – “SO DRY”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bw87UKqV_sk [/ embed]

RODDY RICH – “BOOM BOOM BOOM”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFacxBE6_Ks [/ embed]

PARTYNEXTDOOR FT. DRAKE – “LOYAL”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4SRlZtuHoQ [/ embed]

YOUNG MA FT. MAX YB – “MORE THOUGHTS”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZgXI3p7J3w [/ embed]

GRIP – “YAMS INTERLUDE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqrIuN1bFo0 [/ embed]

YELAWOLF – “YOU AND ME”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjNP9hdqfS4 [/ embed]

JESSICA DIME – “TUH FREESTYLE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTYuI6phjOE [/ embed]

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “EXCLUSIVE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgNSHq_jGQU [/ embed]

HipHopWired Radio

Our employees have selected their favorite channels, listen …

advertisement