Jay-Z may have gone through yesterday’s whole auto-tune movement, but it looks like his ROC Nation artist Casanova is experimenting with the technique that has made T-Pain a household name.
In his visuals for “So Drippy,” supported by Young Thug and Gunna, the Brooklyn-based rapper continues his harmony through the audio processor while working in a club where women seem to outnumber men 10 to 1. Promising opportunities for any man who isn’t Tekashi 6ix9ine these days.
And the rapper with today’s best-selling album, Roddy Rich, continues his wave of success with a new clip to “Boom Boom Boom”, in which he shows up after a car accident. Seems about right.
Check out the rest of today’s publications, including work by PartyNextDoor with Drake, Young M.A with Max YB, and more.
CASANOVA FT. YOUNG RACKET & GUNNA – “SO DRY”
RODDY RICH – “BOOM BOOM BOOM”
PARTYNEXTDOOR FT. DRAKE – “LOYAL”
YOUNG MA FT. MAX YB – “MORE THOUGHTS”
GRIP – “YAMS INTERLUDE”
YELAWOLF – “YOU AND ME”
JESSICA DIME – “TUH FREESTYLE”
ICEWEAR VEZZO – “EXCLUSIVE”
