Last year, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former BFF Akademiks found himself in a social media dispute with Casanova, the rapper with rainbow hair rival, and although this beef has been crushed by now, we get a comedic idea of ​​how things are for the social -Media hip hop hop personality.

In his latest clip for the Akademiks, which assisted Knock Knock, Casanova terrorized a fear that paralyzed Ak in the comfort of his own home, with some idiots at his side. The faces that Akademiks makes during the video are good enough to make him a victim in a future horror film. That is the word for everything.

Joyner Lucas takes an L after a robbery, but shows that he doesn’t let anything slip because he wants to correct the wrong thing in his clip for “Revenge”.

Find out about the rest of the day, including work from Safaree, A $ AP Twelvyy, and others.

CASANOVA FT. ACADEMICS – “KNOCK KNOCK”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNgj5TqV3PU [/ embed]

JOYNER LUCAS – “REVENGE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPzAWW5TET4 [/ embed]

SAFAREE – “PARASITES”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9022utT9GGA [/ embed]

A $ AP TWELVYY – “KRATEZ”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQBBbewOxeo [/ embed]

MIDAZ THE BEAST – “GORE TEX”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=intctv7oUo8 [/ embed]

JAMAL GASOL – “COUNTERTOPS”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QMg-Gi-C8M [/ embed]

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “BE PAID”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GEOcaMuQRY [/ embed]

BIGGA DON FT. LIL MUK – “DREAMED”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kagas7Qr8pM [/ embed]

HipHopWired Radio

Our employees have selected their favorite channels, listen …

LIVE LIVE

LIVE LIVE

Daily visuals