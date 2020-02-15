DUBAI: The senior adviser to and the daughter of US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump arrived in the United Arab Emirates this morning. There, she will deliver a keynote address at the official opening of the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD), which will take place on February 16 and 17.

Before her speech, Trump was photographed at the Jumeirah Al-Naseem hotel in a metallic maxi dress from the Emirati label Layeur. The long-sleeved part has a hip belt and a contrasting dark blue paneling on the neckline and sleeves. It is currently available from E-Tailer The Modist for $ 890. The president of the daughter of the United States combined the conservative look with a pair of black pumps with pointed toes.

It is not the first time that she has campaigned for an Arabic label. Remarkably, Trump got off last November on a three-day visit to the North African country in a two-piece suit by Moroccan designer Fadila El-Gadi.

(AP)