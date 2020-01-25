Carry On: Sources say Lena Waithe is now with Cynthia Erivo, allegedly | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Lena Waithe plunged into a heartfelt argument after it became known that she and her wife, Alana Mayo, had ended their union. Now there are rumors that Waithe has a romantic relationship with Harriets actress Cynthia Erivo,

According to the good homies at BOSSIP, sources report that Waithe [35] and Erivo [33] lived together after being spotted on a number of photos. While Erivo said in the past that their relationship with Waithe was based solely on the sisterhood, the Twitter account @okweseeyou has documented their observations of Erivo and Waithe from their point of view.

“Is everyone aware that Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe have a secret love relationship?!? Is Lena not married and since when has Cynthia been a lesbian ??? I heard they saw both holding hands and kissed at the Golden Globes. # 2020 looks good so far, ”wrote the report in a retweet headline that also highlighted a news tweet that Erivo had been bugged for playing with the late Aretha Franklin.

This action and associated words dominate the account timeline and use the tweets from other news sites related to Erivo and the entertainment industry to highlight their message.

Waithe has not yet spoken publicly of all the rumors, and Erivo was also a mother. A quick scan of Alana Mayo’s Twitter timeline doesn’t show much that she hasn’t posted since the end of last year. Scanning Waithe’s Twitter account has done little to respond to online chatter after the end of their marriage.

