He may be only 4 years old, but Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah has already been beaten by someone – and it is not his mother! Underwood shared a humorous exchange with her firstborn on social media, asking a question and receiving an unexpected but humorous answer.

This morning I asked Isaiah who his Valentine’s Day is, with the full expectation that he would enthusiastically say, “It’s you, mom!” Instead, he said “Maddie”. Yes, @MaddieMarlow is apparently Valentine’s Day. 😩 #HappyValentinesDay people!

– Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood), February 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time Isaiah has been open about his love for the newly married singer after meeting both Marlow and their duo partner Taylor Dye when she and Mother Runaway June acted as Mother’s Cry Pretty 360 Trip.

“He was very much in love with Maddie from the start,” Underwood revealed on the Ty Bentli show. “He would want to watch her and be with her. But all the ladies … I would say Maddie was the first thing that is just super interesting to see. I ask: ‘Oh, you like blondes?'”

In fact, Isaiah preferred to watch Maddie & Tae’s performance against Underwoods!

“He would say, ‘I want to see Maddie, Maddie & Tae,'” Underwood said. “He would want to see her show and then he would see me sing two songs and say, ‘I’m good.'”

Isaiah made his mother laugh all week long. Earlier, Mike Fisher’s wife had published a questionnaire that Isaiah had completed in preschool, saying that Underwood was 70 years old and that it was her job to do laundry!

“Soooo … apparently I’m 70 and I can do laundry really well,” Underwood signed the photo she posted on Instagram.

Isaiah may be underwood’s age and profession wrong, but he’s doing one thing right: the way he insults his little brother Jacob.

“At almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful and takes care of his little brother,” Underwood bragged about PEOPLE. “And he can help if you ask him to do something; He is a very task-oriented child. So when you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be part of things. “

Photo credit: Getty / Jason Kempin