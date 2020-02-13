He may have one of the most famous mothers in the world, but fortunately Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah is not yet aware of this fact. Underwood shared a social media questionnaire with responses from her 4-year-old son, and some of his responses were definitely humorous.

Some of the answers were probably correct, including that her favorite food is salad and she always says, “I love you.” But other answers are incredibly wrong, including the fact that Underwood is 70 years old and her job is to do the laundry. Her eldest son also said she was really good at “folding clothes”.

“Soooo … apparently I’m 70 and I can do laundry really well,” Underwood captioned the photo.

Isaiah, who turns 5 on February 27, is a big brother of 1-year-old Jacob and, according to Underwood, is a great, big help around the house.

“At almost 5 years old, he’s just so helpful and takes care of his little brother,” Underwood bragged about PEOPLE. “And he can help if you ask him to do something; He is a very task-oriented child. So when you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be part of things. “

Underwood, who shares her children with her husband Mike Fisher, is thrilled with their two boys.

“It’s kind of crazy to think,” Underwood said earlier. “Sometimes I literally look at my husband and say,” We have two sons. We have two children. We have been married for almost nine years. We have two children. We live on a farm. “It’s just weird to think how life sometimes develops. With two, life is very different. We somehow got out of this baby stage with Isaiah. He is much more confident, can brush his teeth and get dressed, and he makes decisions for yourself, and then we start again with the little mushy one.

“It’s just insane,” she continued. “You forget how hard it is to be honest, but you can only find your way through it. I am so blessed to have Isaiah who is super helpful and super cute and loves his little brother.”

Photo credit: John Shearer / Getty Images for dcp