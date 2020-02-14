Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah will soon be five, but he’s pretty much an independent man. The singer of “Drinking Alone” shared a story on Twitter that would be heartbreaking if it weren’t so funny.

For Valentine’s Day, Underwood asked her eldest son who his Valentine’s Day was, and Isaiah was honest. He chose Maddie Marlow – half of the country duo Maddie & Tae.

Here is her tweet, followed by a brief history of the relationship between Marlow and Izzy:

Last May, Underwood announced that Isaiah had a crush on Marlow, who was not married at the time. The duo had just started opening shows on Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360, so there was plenty of opportunity for an unobtrusive wait.

“This morning my 4-year-old who hates wearing jeans asked to wear jeans so that he could ‘look cute’ to Maddie,” tweeted Underwood. “He also asked me to fix his hair and get him flowers he could give her.”

“Don’t break his heart, Maddie Marlow!” She added.

Marlow, who married Jonah Font in November, replied, “My heart has almost exploded. You raised the cutest boy! Show what a great example you and your husband set for your boys.”

This is the second time this week that Isaiah has made headlines (or at least the singer’s social media account) for something he said. A worksheet he filled out at school shows that he sees his mother as a 70-year-old woman whose # 1 talent is washing clothes.

