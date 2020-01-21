Carrie Underwood's baby turns 1 and seems to love cakes

advertisement

Carrie Underwood is a proud mother! The country star celebrated her son Jacob’s first birthday with a series of pictures shared with fans via Instagram. As it turns out, Baby Jake is a big cake fan.

“Happy birthday Jacob! How are you 1 year old? You’re smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and in everything! And apparently you love cake!” Underwood writes next to the funny photos in which Jacob devours a cake inspired by Camoflauge. “I can’t wait for your personality to continue shining!”

“I have a good feeling that you will all keep us on our toes in the coming years! I thank God every day for you. You are really our miracle baby !!! Mommy loves you!” she closes.

Jacob Bryan Fisher was born on January 21, 2019. He is the second son of Underwood and husband Mike Fisher. The superstar was aware that it was difficult to receive him – she revealed in 2018 that she had suffered “multiple” miscarriages before she had a healthy pregnancy.

Last winter, Underwood shared the news of Jacob’s birth in a post on her Instagram account:

The couple’s first son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, was born on February 27, 2015. Underwood also announced his birth on social media with a picture on her Twitter account.

The mother of two and “Drinking Alone” singer has been more busy than ever since the birth of her children. Before Jacob was born, Underwood released her album Cry Pretty in autumn 2018 and started his Cry Pretty 360 Tour after his birth, which ended in October 2019.

Now she is preparing to launch her new fitness book “Find Your Path”. The book goes deep into her personal journey for general well-being. Find Your Path will be available on March 3, 2020.

