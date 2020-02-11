It looks like Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood’s husband, and the couple’s almost five-year-old son spent a snowy time together.

After all, there are only a few weeks left until spring comes and winter sports end the season. Maybe that’s why Fisher and son Isaiah recently spent some time on the slopes. On Sunday, February 9th, Underwood shared a photo of her dear boys, who were putting on their skis and associated winter clothes.

Isaiah will be 5 years old later this month, people stressed. But before the birthday of the banner arrives, the Tyke looks effortlessly cute with his ski equipment (padded clothing, gloves, helmet and safety glasses), together with his former hockey player father.

The couple posed for a quick snapshot in the falling snow:

“My little ski bum,” Underwood captions the picture. She added some heart eyes and kiss face emojis to the photo she posted this week on her official Instagram and Twitter outposts.

Of course, Isaiah is not the only jumping boy in Underwood’s household. Carrie and Mike welcomed their second son Jacob last year and took a four-year break between the two children. And the country singer admitted that things weren’t going exactly as she expected.

Nevertheless, the two brothers seem to get along well, as Underwood recently revealed in an interview.

“(Isaiah) is just so helpful and he takes care of his little brother,” explains Underwood, who herself has a big age difference from her two older sisters. She added that her firstborn likes to follow instructions and follow them well. “He is a very task-oriented child. So when you ask him to do something, he wants to feel helpful and he wants to do it and be part of things.”

Perhaps Isaiah could take up his father’s talent for other outdoor sports in the coming years. Not to mention the chances that the boy has strong pipes like his mother or his cheeky Songster father.

