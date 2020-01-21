Carrie Underwood publishes new photos of son Jacob to celebrate his first birthday

advertisement

Congratulations to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s son Jacob! The little boy turned 1 on January 21, and Underwood shared a few photos of her youngest child enjoying the favorite part of a birthday – eating cake!

“Happy Birthday, Jacob!” Underwood posted on Instagram. “How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, clever, soooo fast and in everything! And apparently you love cake! I can’t wait to continue to shine your personality! I have a good feeling for you I thank god for every day, you are really our miracle baby! mom loves you! prank to see how cute the cake was before Jake got one! “

Jacob accompanies 4-year-old big brother Isaiah at home, which makes life a challenge for the country superstar, albeit a happy one.

advertisement

“I have to be a duck, calm on the surface and paddling like crazy behind it,” Underwood told PopCulture.com and other media, talking about being on their Cry Pretty Tour 360 with their two children. “It’s definitely a different ball game because [Jakobs] was so much younger than Isaiah when I put him on the street. There is a big difference between four months and eleven months. I didn’t feed Isaiah in the middle of the night. It is like He knows when I have a very busy morning or a lot of things to do the next day because that’s the night He’ll get up about four or five times. Like last night. “

Underwood’s life could have been more complicated if she had taken her two children with her on the trip, but she wouldn’t have been any different.

“It’s great that I have a job that I can take my kids with,” Underwood admitted. “They are close, and when I have to go and go, mom has to go to work, there is a great support unit around me, they have it. And when I am done, I come back and we do it. We try to make things as normal as possible and try to keep to a schedule. This is our life and I’m glad they are there. “

Photo credit: Getty / Taylor Hill

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement