Carrie Underwood offers fans a foretaste of her new book, of which she just got the first copy.

The superstar singer turned to Instagram for a brief glimpse of Find Your Path: Honor your body, drive your soul and get strong with the Fit52 Life via a boomerang video that shows the hard cover and the first page.

In the clip, Underwood opens the cover to display the introduction page, which at a glance has the heading “Introduction, fitness should be easy” on a light pink page, followed by a body of text.

“I have my first edition of #FindYourPath! So exciting! # Fit52Lifestyle,” Underwood writes in the headline.

More about Carrie’s new book:

Former tour colleagues Maddie & Tae and Hannah Mulholland from Runaway June were among them to share their enthusiasm in the comment section with Lindsay Ell and countless other fans.

Find Your Path shares Underwood’s journey to personal well-being, including details of her Fit52 fitness routine, which is done over 52 weeks over the course of a year. It will also address more personal issues, such as the pressure that comes with life in the spotlight. Previously, Underwood had revealed the cover in an Instagram post in December 2019.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks a year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day. This philosophy is a year-round, sensible approach to health and fitness that is about getting the best out of me. ” time – and I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four days. I mean, doing most of your time every week, 52 weeks a year, “is how Underwood describes the Fit52 program.

Find Your Path will be available on March 3rd, a week before Underwood’s 37th birthday.

