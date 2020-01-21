Carrie Underwood celebrates son Jacob's 1st birthday: Photo

advertisement

Baby’s first trip around the sun! Carrie underwood used social media to celebrate son Jacob’s first birthday on Tuesday, January 21, exactly one year after the beloved country singer’s latest bundle of joy was born.

“Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you 1 year old? “Carrie’s emotional post began.” You’re smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And apparently you love cake! I can’t wait for your personality to shine further! “

“I have a good feeling that you will all keep us on our toes in the coming years!”, The singer of “Love Wins”, who shares Jacob and son Isaiah, 4, with her husband Mike Fisher – further. “I thank God for you every day. You are really our miracle baby !!! Mom loves you! Swipe to see how cute the cake was before Jake got it under control! 😂. “

The post that Carrie, 36, shared is a slideshow showing a camouflaged Jacob completely destroying a cake. If you flip through, you can see how much the little guy messed up the sweet treat – and what it looked like before it started. The cake, which looks like chocolate from the inside, is mostly green and shows a baby under a blanket on the top, the number “1” on the front and Jacob’s name on the base.

“Carrie can’t believe how blessed she is,” an insider Closer Weekly told him exclusively the day after he was born.

“Carrie and Mike couldn’t have been more excited to introduce their son Jacob Bryan to the world. He’s the cutest thing ever and the family couldn’t be happier. He’s happy, healthy, and already smiling,” added the source.

It was so exciting to follow the former DSDS winner’s trip as a mother of two last year. Our favorite moment? It definitely had to be when she shared a video of Jacob crying when Papa Mike, 39, sang, but paused as soon as Mama Carrie ran away with her incredible pipes. He knows what’s going on!

