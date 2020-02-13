Can we ask Carrie Underwood to do our laundry? According to her son Isaiah, she is a professional!

Underwood recently shared a preschool project that 4-year-old Isaiah brought home that asked him about his mother and her favorite things. He understood her name, eye color and hair color exactly, but his guess at her age is a little high.

According to Isaiah, his singer, mother, likes to eat salad (after all, she’s vegan) and likes to ride in her spare time (Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have several of them). She and Isaiah like to watch TV together, he reports, and she always says “I love you” to him (aww!).

Chalk Isaiah’s other answers are proof that Underwood is a country superstar for us, but only a mother for him: Isaiah says her job is to “do the laundry” and she really can fold well.

“Soooo … apparently I’m 70 and I can do laundry really well,” Underwood captures a photo of Isaiah’s school project and adds a shrugging emoji and a laughing one. After reading her son’s funny answers, we hope Underwood gets the cake that he said he’d love to buy!

Isaiah is Underwood’s older son with husband Mike Fisher. In 2019, the couple welcomed their second son, Jacob, although the process was not without heartache: In 2018, Underwood announced that it had “suffered” multiple miscarriages prior to healthy pregnancy.

